The Yuba City Police Department plans to have additional officers on patrol over the Fourth of July weekend looking for drivers suspected of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
“Follow the speed limit, designate a sober driver and be thoughtful of others on the road also going to visit family and friends this weekend,” said Sgt. Dennis Hauck in a press release. “Help make the Independence Day holiday safer for everyone by being calm, courteous, and patient when traveling.”
Travel volumes in the state are expected to be above pre-pandemic levels and 46.1 percent higher compared to last July 4, according to AAA Southern California. Thirty-six people were killed in collisions during July 3 to July 7 last year, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers also arrested more than 1,300 drivers on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications and cannabis may also impair one’s ability to drive safely, according to the department. If someone appears impaired or is seen driving recklessly, the department advises motorists to call 911.