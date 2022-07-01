The Yuba City Police Department said it will be looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs during the Fourth of July holiday weekend, including Monday.
The department urged drivers to plan ahead and celebrate the holiday safely and responsibly. According to the department, nearly 500 people were killed in crashes throughout the country during the Fourth of July weekend in 2020. Among those deadly accidents, 41% involved alcohol.
“If you plan on drinking this weekend, plan on a safe and sober ride home,” Yuba City Police Department Traffic Sergeant Dennis Hauck said in a statement. “Think of your loved ones, friends, and family before thinking about driving after you’ve had a few drinks.”
It’s important to note that along with alcohol, other substances also can affect a person’s ability to drive.
“While some festivities may include alcohol, driving under the influence also includes impairment from prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications and marijuana,” the Yuba City Police Department said. “Do your research and be informed about how certain drugs may affect your driving ability. If you are hosting friends and family for barbecues and watching fireworks shows, offer nonalcoholic drinks for designated sober drivers and monitor who is drinking. If you see people leaving who have been drinking, offer to have them stay the night or make arrangements for them to take a sober ride home.”
If you see someone who appears impaired or driving recklessly, call 911.
Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.