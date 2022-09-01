The Yuba City Police Department said in recognition of Pedestrian Safety Month for September, traffic officers will be putting a focus on driving habits that put pedestrians at risk.
According to the department, it will be participating in activities throughout September to encourage the safety of those walking. Based on data projections from the Governors Highway Safety Association, 7,485 people, or an average of 20 people every day, died after being struck by a vehicle in 2021 – an increase of 11.5% from 2020 and a 40-year high, the department said.
“People should not feel in danger walking,” Yuba City Police Department Traffic Sergeant Dennis Hauck said in a statement. “Drivers, please slow down and be aware of people who are walking. If we all look out for one another, we can all get where we need to go safely.”
In order to help prevent the “most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of pedestrians at risk,” the Yuba City Police Department will be focusing on violations that include speeding, making illegal turns, failing to yield and running stop signs or signals.
Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The Yuba City Police Department offered these safe driving and walking tips, including staying off the phone when behind the wheel or walking:
– Do not speed. Slow down at intersections. Be prepared to stop for pedestrians at marked and unmarked crosswalks.
– Avoid blocking crosswalks while waiting to make a right-hand turn.
– Be predictable. Use signalized crosswalks where drivers may anticipate foot traffic.
– Watch for approaching vehicles and practice due care crossing the street. At 30 mph, a driver needs at least 90 feet to stop.
– Make it easier for drivers to see you at night – wear light colors, reflective material and use a flashlight.
– Be careful crossing streets or entering crosswalks at night or on busier streets with higher speed limits.