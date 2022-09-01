The Yuba City Police Department said in recognition of Pedestrian Safety Month for September, traffic officers will be putting a focus on driving habits that put pedestrians at risk.

According to the department, it will be participating in activities throughout September to encourage the safety of those walking. Based on data projections from the Governors Highway Safety Association, 7,485 people, or an average of 20 people every day, died after being struck by a vehicle in 2021 – an increase of 11.5% from 2020 and a 40-year high, the department said.

Tags

Recommended for you