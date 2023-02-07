In an effort to curb incidents of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, the Yuba City Police Department said it will have additional officers on patrol on Saturday and Sunday as the Philadelphia Eagles are set to play the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, the National Football League’s championship game on Sunday.
“We want the football fans in our community to enjoy Super Bowl festivities, but we also want responsible drivers on our roads,” Yuba City Police Department Sgt. Dennis Hauck said in a statement. “Before you grab a drink, make sure your game plan includes scheduling a ride-share or designating a sober driver. Choosing a safer way to go is something we can all root for.”