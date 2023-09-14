The Yuba City Police Department announced it will have a driving under the influence (DUI) checkpoint set up Sunday night at a central location within Yuba City limits.

Scheduled to take place from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., officials said DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data that shows incidents of impaired driving-related crashes, officials said. The primary purpose of the checkpoint is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.

