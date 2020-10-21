The Yuba City Police Department will host a drug take-back event on Saturday, coinciding with the Drug Enforcement Agency’s national “Take-Back Day,” which takes place twice a year, in April and October, said Katy Goodson, community policing coordinator with the YCPD.
The police department hosts a monthly drug take-back day on the first Friday of each month, in partnership with the DEA, in response to community requests for a safe place to dispose of old medications, Goodson said.
“Having the take-back days more frequently means less time that people have to hold onto their old medications,” Goodson said. “These types of events are extremely important for many reasons; one is that we want to make sure medications are not flushed into the city waterways as pharmaceuticals can pollute our water and unintentionally expose us to the chemicals in the medications. Another reason is that many medications can be misused or abused if left in the wrong hands.”
At any take-back event, needles cannot be accepted and, due to limited space, it’s recommended that people don’t drop off any liquids or over-the-counter medications, she said. Since the entire collection container is destroyed, the disposed medications can be left in their original containers with the labels or can be placed in clear plastic bags.
Saturday’s drug take-back event will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in front of the Yuba City Police Department, 1545 Poole Blvd., Yuba City.
The monthly events take place on the first Friday of each month from 9-11 a.m. at the Yuba City Senior Center, 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City.