The Yuba City Police Department announced it will be hosting its Spooky Trick-or-Treat event on Saturday in Yuba City.
Scheduled to run from 1-3 p.m., the event will take place at the Yuba City Police Department located at 1545 Poole Blvd. in Yuba City.
The event will allow guests to tour the police department as they visit different trick-or-treat locations. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet the K9 unit, SWAT team members, detectives, dispatch personnel and others.
Costumes are encouraged and guests should bring their own candy buckets. In case there is bad weather, a roof covering will protect the outside portion of the tour. The tour also meets ADA standards, the department said.
For questions, contact Drew Mitchell at 530-822-4725.