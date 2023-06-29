Starting this weekend and through the Fourth of July holiday, the Yuba City Police Department said it will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
Officials said that in 2021, more than 500 people were killed in crashes throughout the country during the holiday weekend. Of those deadly crashes, 39% involved alcohol. In California, 44 people were killed in crashes during last year’s Fourth of July weekend. In addition, California Highway Patrol officers made nearly 1,000 arrests for driving under the influence throughout the recognized holiday enforcement period.
“If you plan on drinking this weekend, we want you to be safe and be smart by making a plan to go safely with a sober ride home,” Yuba City Police Department Sgt. Dennis Hauck said in a statement. “Think of your loved ones, friends, and family before thinking about driving after you’ve had a few drinks.”
Officials wanted to remind the public that driving under the influence includes more than just the use of alcohol. Prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications and marijuana also can affect a person’s ability to drive.
“Do your research and be informed about how certain drugs may affect your driving ability,” the department said. “If you are hosting friends and family for barbecues and watching fireworks shows, offer nonalcoholic drinks for designated sober drivers and monitor who is drinking. If you see people leaving who have been drinking, offer to have them stay the night or make arrangements for them to take a sober ride home.”
For those that see someone who appears impaired or driving recklessly, the department urged the public to call 911.