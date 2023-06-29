Starting this weekend and through the Fourth of July holiday, the Yuba City Police Department said it will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Officials said that in 2021, more than 500 people were killed in crashes throughout the country during the holiday weekend. Of those deadly crashes, 39% involved alcohol. In California, 44 people were killed in crashes during last year’s Fourth of July weekend. In addition, California Highway Patrol officers made nearly 1,000 arrests for driving under the influence throughout the recognized holiday enforcement period.

