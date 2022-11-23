The Yuba City Police Department is ramping up patrol for the holidays and is encouraging the public to celebrate safely.
With millions expected to be on the road traveling to visit family and friends, officials feel it’s more important than ever to have a holiday plan, which includes a designated sober driver.
“We want everyone to enjoy the holidays and be safe,” said Sgt. Dennis Hauck of the Yuba City Police Department. “If you plan to go out and celebrate, make sure you plan ahead and find a safe, sober ride home because driving impaired should never be an option.”
Starting Monday through Dec.13, during the pre-Christmas and New Year’s holiday season, the Yuba City Police Department will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
Drunk driving causes problems on the nation’s roads every day of the year, but it’s more prevalent during the holidays. More than 4,400 people were killed in drunk-driving-related crashes during the December months from 2016-2020.
The Yuba City Police Department reminds drivers that a DUI charge doesn’t just mean alcohol. Prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs and marijuana can also impair a person’s motor functions, especially in combination with alcohol and other drugs.
Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.