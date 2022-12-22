Mural1 (1).jpg

Artist Rebecca Wallace holds a portion of her graphed renderings against the nearly complete mural at the Yuba Community College campus in Marysville on Dec. 8. 

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

This week, the Yuba Community College campus in Marysville celebrated the completion of its first mural, a collaborative project that involved a committee of prominent faculty, staff, and community members.

The mural signifies a period of transformation for the college which started back in early 2021.

