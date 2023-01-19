The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said it is now accepting applications for its Spring Citizen Academy class that is set to start on Feb. 22.

During the 12-week course, students will learn from different representatives of the sheriff’s department, including the K9 Unit, SWAT team, investigations, dispatch, and others. Students also will receive a tour of the sheriff’s department and the Yuba County Jail. 

