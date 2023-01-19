The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said it is now accepting applications for its Spring Citizen Academy class that is set to start on Feb. 22.
During the 12-week course, students will learn from different representatives of the sheriff’s department, including the K9 Unit, SWAT team, investigations, dispatch, and others. Students also will receive a tour of the sheriff’s department and the Yuba County Jail.
Classes will be held at the sheriff’s department, located at 720 Yuba St. in Marysville, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.
“The Citizen Academy program is a wonderful way for community members to get a behind-the-scenes view of how the sheriff’s department operates,” CSO Rosa Leon, the class coordinator, said in a statement.
Those interested in attending the Spring Citizen Academy can find the application online at www.yuba.org/sheriff or at the sheriff’s office in Marysville. Applications must be submitted by Feb. 17.