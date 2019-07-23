The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office has not yet released the identity of a 27-year-old Marysville man killed in a single-vehicle crash late Monday.
The California Highway Patrol was dispatched to Highway 70 at Saddleback Drive at 10:36 p.m. and found a 2014 Buick on its side, according to a CHP press release.
The driver had been speeding before losing control, according to the release.
His vehicle went off the roadway to the west, struck a concrete culvert and overturned.
He was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.
An investigation is ongoing, CHP reported.