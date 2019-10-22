The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that left a man with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah.
At l:15 a.m. Tuesday, a man came into the emergency room at Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest, having been driven there by his wife.
Carbah said in an email that the wife of the victim allegedly picked up her husband on Garden Avenue on the side of the road after she received an anonymous phone call saying he was injured.
Carbah said the victim underwent surgery Tuesday morning and is in stable condition as of Tuesday afternoon.
Detectives were waiting to interview the victim when he awoke after being sedated for surgery.
As of Tuesday afternoon, no suspects had been identified and the investigation is ongoing, according to Carbah.