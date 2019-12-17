Deacon Barry Johnson recently informed the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office that he would be stepping down from his role as the department’s volunteer chaplain after seven years. Johnson serves at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marysville and served in the Air Force for 20 years.
“Being able to be there for them was truly an honor,” Johnson said of working with the department’s law enforcement personnel and their families.
Johnson’s background in the military was the reason he became interested in becoming a chaplain. A member of his church worked at the department and told Johnson that there was an opening for a chaplain. He completed a chaplaincy program tailored for law enforcement chaplains and began working for the department in 2012.
The main responsibility Johnson had was to be available to deputies and their families to work through work-related problems or issues outside of work through counseling and guidance. In addition, in crisis situations, Johnson had to be ready to respond with support. He recalled three or four years ago going to the hospital to be with two deputies that had been shot and then helping them through their recovery.
“I never heard of a time that he wasn’t available,” Yuba County Sheriff Wendell Anderson said.
Johnson said one of the benefits of having a chaplain on staff at a law enforcement agency is that it provides an avenue for those in uniform to speak more freely about issues at work with someone who is not in the “chain of command.”
“It’s a great program to get to know law enforcement from a different perspective,” Johnson said.
He said law enforcement personnel deal with the same struggles every citizen does, the only difference being they wear a badge, carry a gun and deal with stressful and sometimes distressing incidents on a weekly basis.
Anderson said mental health has been a subject overlooked in law enforcement for many years despite those on the front lines dealing with events that in Anderson’s words “could be traumatizing.”
He said the department has had the chaplaincy program for “quite some time” but now is looking to add more chaplains after Johnson’s last official day on Dec. 31.
“The model that we’ve had is that we’ve had one chaplain,” Anderson said.
The department is looking for someone with experience in counseling who can assist with the spiritual well-being of department personnel and their families, but not someone whose goal is to convert people to faith, Anderson said.
Before the new chaplains are hired, Johnson said he’ll still be available to help out if need be. He won’t be retiring from chaplaincy when his time with Yuba County ends as he is planning on moving to Virginia, where his daughter and her children live. There he hopes to get involved with law enforcement chaplaincy.
“It was great,” Johnson said. “It was a wonderful opportunity to support law enforcement.”