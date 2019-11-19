Yuba County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for two suspects who allegedly fled a traffic stop, evaded authorities and ended up crashing their vehicle in Olivehurst, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah.
At 1:01 a.m. Tuesday, deputies attempted a traffic stop on Feather River Blvd. for a speeding black 2000 Cadillac coupe, which did not yield and fled. The vehicle travelled south on Arboga Road and onto 7th Avenue and then Western Avenue before deputies lost the vehicle.
After a short time the car was found crashed at 5th Avenue and Western Avenue.
Carbah said via email that two possibly male occupants fled the scene on foot and were not apprehended.
Deputies discovered a loaded handgun in the crashed vehicle.
The gun’s serial number was checked and it was not reported as stolen. As of late Tuesday afternoon, the suspects have not been apprehended.
“The deputies have a few leads they are following up on so the incident remains under investigation,” Carbah said.
According to Carbah, if caught, the suspects could face weapons violations and felony reckless evading. In addition, California Highway Patrol is conducting an accident investigation which could result in further charges.