In an effort to help fight crime in the area, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office is asking county residents to take part in a confidential security camera registration program called R.S.V.P.
This new program will allow Yuba County residents and business owners to register the locations of their security cameras with the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release from the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department.
The purpose of the program is to give deputies and investigators the ability to identify the locations of nearby video cameras and enlist the assistance of the community to help collect evidence, the release said. The program is voluntary and the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said it is not asking for unsupervised, remote access to cameras.
To take part in the R.S.V.P. program visit https://tinyurl.com/5nu3hftk.