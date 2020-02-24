A public forum is planned for today, where members of the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office will provide the Board of Supervisors and the public with an update on how the department is in compliance with state law regarding interactions between Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and its detainees.
Under the Transparent Review of Unjust Transfers and Holds (TRUTH) Act, which was signed into law in September 2016, local law enforcement agencies are required to provide a detained individual with a written consent form prior to an interview with ICE that explains the purpose of the interview and that it is voluntary. The act also established that if a local law enforcement agency has provided ICE access to a detainee during the last year, it must organize a community forum the following year to provide information to the public about ICE’s access to the individual and to receive and consider public comment.
Yuba County Sheriff Wendell Anderson said today’s forum was organized to meet the department’s statutory requirements for disclosure under the act.
Today’s public community forum is planned for 1:30 p.m. inside the board chambers at the Yuba County Government Center – 915 Eighth St., Marysville.