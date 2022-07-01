The Yuba City Unified School District Board of Trustees approved the proposed budget Tuesday along with the district’s Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP).
Both items will be implemented to establish the district’s budget and expenditures for the 2022/23 school year.
The LCAP and budget proposals were initially presented to the board, parents and community members during a school board meeting on June 14.
In the proposed budget, Yuba City Unified School District (YCUSD) lists over $229 million in available revenue for its facilities with 65% of the funds coming from the Local Control Funding Formula. This shows an increase of nearly $28 million in comparison to the 2021/22 budget.
While it reports an increase in total revenue, the budget proposal lists a decrease in expected expenditures throughout the school year. The report lists a 3.3% decrease when compared to last year’s total expenses. The district plans to spend $190 million to cover certified and classified salaries, employee benefits, books and instructional materials, and other operational services for its facilities.
The board also reported a positive balance from the district’s COVID-19 relief fund. YCUSD initially received $72 million in 2020. The funds have been spent incrementally over the past two years, leaving the district with $28 million to spend by 2024.
In order to confirm the listed expenditures, the board approved the district’s 2022/23 LCAP proposal. The plan serves as a district requirement to allocate a portion of its budget toward the betterment of student programs and curriculum. From the district’s total expenses, $45 million will fall under LCAP requirements, while the remaining expenditures are allocated toward salaries, maintenance and other operating expenses.
“The district strives to implement its strategic vision toward improving student outcomes while maintaining fiscal responsibility. Expenditures such as classroom supplies, network and operational support, utilities and insurance, as well as expenditures from restricted grants such as Title I, Title II, Title III, maintenance, and other federal, state and local grants are not included in the LCAP,” the report stated.
In the upcoming school year, YCUSD plans to implement options for tutoring, increase access to college prep classes, foster student and parent engagement, and create better overall learning conditions, according to the report.
The district has already achieved some of its goals through LCAP expenditures. YCUSD has hired certified social workers to improve its student counseling services, added up-to-date classroom technologies including 11,000 chromebooks for student use and provided a new Certified Technical Education pathway for students to become Certified Nurse Assistants.
Under the LCAP, the district is also expected to fund resources for high-need students such as foster youths, English language learners, students with special needs and students with low income. YCUSD has accounted for $36 million that will either increase or improve services and resources for these students, the report said. These funds will be used to provide education support and professional learning opportunities in order to increase academic achievement and performance among these groups.