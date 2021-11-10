The Yuba City Unified School District governing board of trustees voted on Tuesday to hold its next meeting in December via teleconference.
During the previous board meeting, YCUSD board members voted to keep the Tuesday meeting online due to their concerns of safety and concerns about upholding their duties as board members.
Some board members expressed that the last meeting held in-person felt intimidating due to what board member Shelley Priddy described as “hostile” parents with anti-masking views, as previously reported by the Appeal.
When board members vote to implement AB 361, it allows the governing board to transition their public meetings to online, but the board must reevaluate their decision every 30 days. As the board reevaluated the decision of coming back in-person, they were reminded that in December the board must pass important agenda items.
“The one thing I would like to let the board know, because I do believe in-person definitely does generally get more community involvement especially as we move forward with the district maps,” said Doreen Osumi, superintendent of YCUSD, during the meeting. “The one thing though, if there were a need to delay the meeting or to stop the meeting on Dec. 14, because first interim which is due to the county office that week is going to be on the agenda as well as your reorganization meeting which will need to be reported to the county office, on the 14th, we would need to if any reason that you would need to stop the meeting and reconvene, it would have to happen on either the 15th, 16th or 17th of December.”
The two items that are time sensitive are the board adoption of the first interim due to the county office by Dec. 15, said Osumi. The other time sensitive agenda item is the annual board organizational meeting that must be held between Dec. 10 and Dec. 24. All but one board member, Jasmin Dhami, voted to keep the December meeting online to be able to uphold their duties due to the timeline crunch. The board will reevaluate the return to in-person at the Dec. 14 meeting.
YCUSD also had their second redistricting public hearing in which there was no public comment. According to Rob Murray, director of demographics and planning for King Consulting, the process is rather slow in the beginning and when maps are drafted, there is usually more public comment. District maps will be drafted for the next meeting on Dec. 14.
President Lonetta Riley asked Murray if he thought there would be more public participation if the meeting were to be held in-person. Murray said that he certainly thought having a meeting in-person could potentially be beneficial, but having both methods available to the public would allow people different means to participate.
The YCUSD board was also presented with an informational item, the Educator Effectiveness Block Grant, an estimated funding allocation of $3 million for professional development for teachers, administrators and paraprofessionals. Pamela Aurangzeb, assistant superintendent of educational services, presented the grant and areas that could potentially be funded with this grant.
“The timeline for the requirements on this block grant is that we have to have it approved through our school board by Dec. 30 and it is, like I mentioned, specific for those particular groups of staff members and then the other piece of the timeline is that by Sept. 30, 2026, we will have to provide a detailed report to California Department of Education that closes out the grant,” said Aurangzeb during the meeting.
According to Aurangzeb’s informational presentation, the calculated funding rate is $2,415.80 per certificated and classified staff over the period of five years. The grant is subject to submission of annual audits on or before Sept. 30 of each year. Some of the allowable areas the district is able to use the funds for are: coaching, mentoring, student engagement, social-emotional learning, ethnic studies, early childhood education and other types of professional development. From feedback provided by staff, some of the requested items are training for social emotional support, discipline management, classroom management, strategies for supporting English learners, reading instruction, conferences and more work with the professional learning community.
According to Osumi, the district is developing a plan for these funds that will come to the board for approval in December.
At the end of the meeting, Sarbjit Takhar, the board’s vice president, asked Osumi about the possibility of sending a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom in opposition to the upcoming COVID-19 vaccine mandate for California schools. Takhar asked to bring the item as a resolution to state in a letter to the governor that the school district “should not be in position of policing vaccine mandates.”
Other members said they would have to see what the resolution was and what the letter states to be able to vote on it. According to Osumi, she will bring forward an item that may meet the needs of what the board’s intent is and bring forward a possible resolution in the next December meeting.