March is recognized nationally as Music in our Schools Month, and Yuba City Unified School District performing arts students and teachers had the opportunity to present numerous performances in celebration.  

On March 6, approximately 160 middle school and high school band students met together at Yuba City High School for the annual "Band Day." The day included combining all of the students for a rehearsal in the morning at the school followed by a public concert that same night.  

