March is recognized nationally as Music in our Schools Month, and Yuba City Unified School District performing arts students and teachers had the opportunity to present numerous performances in celebration.
On March 6, approximately 160 middle school and high school band students met together at Yuba City High School for the annual "Band Day." The day included combining all of the students for a rehearsal in the morning at the school followed by a public concert that same night.
Karla Hyatt, band director at Andros Karperos Middle School, commented on the importance of this event in the life of her students and their band program.
"This is such a great experience for our band students. Not only do they get to meet other band students from the district, they also get to perform with a very large ensemble. For middle school students especially, it’s exciting to get to perform with the high schoolers," Hyatt said.
The Yuba City Unified School District Orchestra students and teachers held a similar event on March 21, presenting a concert featuring over 150 middle school and high school orchestra students for a packed gym full of families and friends.
Among the audience members was Ingrid Gaston, a retired Yuba City Unified School District Orchestra teacher who was responsible for starting the orchestra program in Yuba City in the late 1960s. Gaston now has grandchildren that are part of the Yuba City High School Orchestra, which she founded back in 1969.
She has had a tremendous impact on the orchestra program in Yuba City schools, and many are proud to be continuing that legacy that she started more than 50 years ago.
Yuba City Unified also had groups participating and competing in various honor festivals in the region.
Stan Thomas-Rose, choir director at Gray Avenue and Barry schools, took his combined choirs from those two schools to the regional California Music Educators Association Music Festival at Butte College on March 10. This combined middle school choir performed three different vocal works, including a piece that the students sang entirely in Italian.
The choir students were awarded the highest rating of "Superior" for the second year in a row.
"Our singers really made tremendous progress through their hard work,” Thomas-Rose said. “Although we still have much to perfect, we really made music together."
In addition, River Valley High School had three students – Georden Hudson-Gessford, Mitchell Thompson, and Mykah Williams – that were accepted into the All-Northern and Norcal honor bands.
"Imagine if Northern California's top high school football players were accepted to play in an all-star game, and our district having three students selected to participate,” River Valley band director Michael Taylor said. “This is an incredible achievement for these band students." Both Yuba City and River Valley also sent high school band students to the CMEA North Section Select Honor Band at Butte College on March 24 and 25. Directors Ted Zalkind (Yuba City band) and Michael Taylor (River Valley) selected some of their top players to participate in this regional honor band. These students spent over 10 hours rehearsing with over 100 other honor band students under the direction of Chico State Band Director Christopher Navarette culminating with a public performance that weekend.
Yuba City Unified School District provides instruction in music and the performing arts to about 4,000 district students in the areas of general music, band, choir, orchestra, guitar, and theater classes. Doreen Osumi, superintendent for the district, said that music and the performing arts are a valued and essential part of a student's education in Yuba City schools.
"We know that music in schools and classrooms helps improve cognition and learning, which enhances students' academic performance,” Osumi said. “The district is proud to have maintained our outstanding music programs and are incredibly grateful to our dedicated cadre of talented music teachers."
At the end of April, the Yuba City High School Drama Department will be presenting the classic musical "Into the Woods," featuring alumni and current students in celebration of the school’s centennial.
Corey Kersting is the Yuba City High School Orchestra director and a music coordinator for Yuba City Unified School District. For more information about Yuba City Unified music and performing arts, please contact Kersting at ckersting@ycusd.org.