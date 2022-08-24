After school board members and district employees expressed deep concerns, the Yuba City Unified School District Board of Trustees denied the admission of the charter school New Pacific School at its Tuesday meeting.

A charter petition to establish the school within the district’s boundaries was submitted to the board in May. The petitioners, Pacific Charter Institute, also operate as a homeschooling and independent study organization which has petitioned several districts in the Sacramento region to open physical school sites called New Pacific Schools.

