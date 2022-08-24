After school board members and district employees expressed deep concerns, the Yuba City Unified School District Board of Trustees denied the admission of the charter school New Pacific School at its Tuesday meeting.
A charter petition to establish the school within the district’s boundaries was submitted to the board in May. The petitioners, Pacific Charter Institute, also operate as a homeschooling and independent study organization which has petitioned several districts in the Sacramento region to open physical school sites called New Pacific Schools.
A New Pacific School in Roseville opened this year, but a petition to open one in Folsom Cordova Unified School District was denied, the Appeal previously reported.
In the months leading up to the Yuba City Unified vote, the petitioners pitched New Pacific School as being a small charter with alternative class models and a heavy emphasis on both project-based learning and social-emotional learning. The school plan also involved intermixing students of different grade levels within each class to promote individual learning proficiencies.
Prior to the hearing on Tuesday, several district employees and community members voiced their concerns with New Pacific School during a public hearing in July as well as a district analysis of the charter petition which was submitted on Aug. 8.
The Appeal previously reported on district staff’s concerns regarding the allocation of staffing and resources along with the realistic implementation of New Pacific School’s unique education plan.
“Staff does not believe that the ambitious program described in the Petition can realistically be implemented, given the lack of information regarding how Petitioners will actually integrate the various components they have identified as key to the Charter School’s design, whether and if so how the Charter School will be able to support its teachers with the professional development and training needed, and the lack of information regarding revenues and sufficient budget allocations,” the district analysis previously said.
Before issuing a vote, district Superintendent Doreen Osumi delivered a presentation summarizing the issues found in the charter petition.
“I’d like to be clear that the district staff carefully reviewed the 177 page petition and 100 pages of exhibits in accordance with board direction, the law and our own internal policies and practices. As it’s been detailed in the formal report, there were a myriad of deficiencies in the petition including but not limited to the fact that they had failed to offer sufficient detail in a number of the legally required content areas including the description of their proposed education program and how it would actually work in practice, how they intend to achieve a balance of students from a significantly diverse community as well as where they intend to locate their facilities,” Osumi said during Tuesday’s meeting.
She also responded to recent claims from the petitioners that the school board was unwilling to listen to the petitioners’ reasoning and defense for New Pacific School.
In a statement issued on Saturday, Executive Director for Pacific Charter Institute Dr. Paul Keefer expressed that any of the district’s concerns could have been resolved through further discussion, but the board refused to correspond with him.
“I reached out to each of the trustees on the Yuba City Unified School District Board of Education, and not one of the seven elected representatives wanted to learn more about the plan,” Keefer said previously.
Osumi said the board had directed Keefer to speak to the entire group rather than individual members to ensure clear communication. Keefer was also given the opportunity to speak to the board and further explain the school plan during the public hearing in July, board member Nicolo Orozco said.
“It was disappointing that the petitioner indicates in their news release that they reached out to our trustees only to receive no responses when in fact, board members did respond to emails which responses directed petitioners back to district staff indicating that the trustees prefer to have all of their colleagues benefit from hearing from petitioners at the same time to ensure consistent information, as, ultimately, the board provides directions to staff and takes action on charter petitions as a whole,” Osumi said.
Keefer also delivered a presentation restating the petitioner’s reasonings to admit New Pacific School in the district. He conceded to some of the district’s concerns regarding academics, but maintained that the district analysis was an unfair review of the charter petition.
“This approach calls into question the reviewer’s ability to conduct a fair review at all no matter how comprehensive the descriptions. There are concerns about our academic program which we know is sound. There are concerns that (New Pacific Schools) are independent study when, in fact, we’re not, so to me it doesn’t seem that we could resolve that through phone calls with staff, but we never had the opportunity to talk with staff,” Keefer said.
While many members of the district expressed concerns that the petitioners did not have a specific facility in place, Keefer presented potential Yuba City properties on Bridge Street and Highway 20 to house the school.
Others who were present at the meeting expressed concerns for students’ safety with these locations remarking on the significant traffic in both areas.
“It makes me nervous having schools on Highway 20. I don’t think I’ve ever seen crossing guards help kids cross the freeway,” said Rachel Kennedy, a labor relations representative with the California School Employees Association.
Board President Lonetta Riley commented on the lack of parent support for New Pacific School at the meeting despite Keefer’s account of interacting with several parents to gather signatures for a community petition at events like the Summer Stroll and local baseball games.
A total of 48 signatures for the petition were collected, Keefer said.
“This is an individual who is trying to sell his school, but critiquing ours, so I’m not putting any value in what he said. I’ll put that on the record. He’s here to sell his school. The reason I asked how many parents in the audience are here to support that, no one person stood up. To me, that says volumes because we’ve always had parents show up. It’s problematic to me that he goes to a baseball game that I know is packed because my grandson plays there, and he gets 40 signatures,” Riley said.
Orozco questioned the portrayal of the board by Pacific Charter Institute when garnering community support. He referenced a pattern of misrepresentation from the petitioners in their responses to concerns from district staff.
“I was approached at the Summer Stroll by representatives of New Pacific School and they told me that I had to be at the public hearing on July 26 because this school board doesn’t care, they hate our kids and they don’t know what’s going on,” Orozco said. “There was a lot of incendiary rhetoric about the school. It’s funny that the incendiary rhetoric has come back now in this rebuttal. I see the allegations that we didn’t reply when there was a reply shared, and I think it does bring up the question of the soundness of this educational program and your ability to carry it out.”
The motion to deny the admission of New Pacific School to the district was carried by all present members. While Board Member Shelley Priddy and Board Vice President Sarbjit Takhar were not present at the meeting, Board Clerk Jasmin Dhami read a statement from Priddy which announced her agreement with the district analysis and its recommendation to deny the charter.
In a call with the Appeal, Keefer said that he plans to appeal New Pacific School to the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools.
“We are very disappointed that the district didn’t see the need for choice in their community, so we are now working with our team to make sure that we have everything we need to present to the county and be able to answer the questions the county has,” Keefer said.