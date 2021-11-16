Yuba City Unified School District board members approved salary schedule increases for teachers, non-management certified staff and management groups during a special meeting held on Monday.
The financial agreement between the Yuba City Teachers Association (YCTA) and the district reflects that the salary schedule improved by two percent for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years in which retroactive payments will be made on the salary schedule placement.
The YCTA and the district also made an agreement for 2021-22 compensation, which includes a wage adjustment of three percent. The settlement includes increases to Masters and National Board Certification stipends, enhancements to the Preschool and Children’s Center salary schedule, enhancements to the psychologist and program specialist salary schedules and other revised language within the articles of the agreement.
Certified staff, employees who hold some form of credential like counselors, psychologists and speech pathologists, also received similar adjustments in their salary schedules. The schedules reflect a two percent increase for 2020-21 and a three percent increase for 2021-22. Management salary schedules also had a two percent increase for 2020-21 and a three percent increase for 2021-22. Management roles within YCUSD are positions such as principals, supervisors, directors and coordinators.
During the board meeting on Oct. 26, YCUSD board members voted to keep meeting online due to concerns of safety and concerns about upholding their duties as board members. Some board members expressed that the last meeting held in-person felt intimidating due to what board member Shelley Priddy described as “hostile” parents with anti-masking views, as previously reported by the Appeal.
YCUSD board members voted Monday to keep the Dec. 14 board meeting online due to sensitive agenda items for the next meeting. The two time-sensitive items include board adoption of the first interim, a financial report, due to the county office by Dec. 15 and the annual board organizational meeting that must be held between Dec. 10 and Dec. 24, YCUSD Superintendent Doreen Osumi previously said. All board members, except Jasmin Dhami, voted to keep the December meeting online. The board will reevaluate the return to in-person at the Dec. 14 meeting.