The Yuba City Unified School District approved a two percent increase in salary on Thursday for some of its employees effective from July 1, 2019, to present and ongoing school years.
According to a staff report, the wage adjustment is an agreement between YCUSD and the California School Employees Association stating staff members will receive a one-time, retroactive payment for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years, along with the first months of this school year. Salaries will reflect the 2 percent increase starting in October, said Michael Reed, assistant superintendent of human resources at YCUSD.
“YCUSD and the California School Employees Association were involved in negotiations for 2019-20 when the pandemic impacted our normal operations,” said Reed. “Since that point, negotiations have been largely focused on the impacts and effects of the pandemic with regards to wages, hours and working conditions.”
Among employees, 546 out of the 1,328 YCUSD staff belong to the California School Employees Association and Chapter No. 265, said Reed. YCUSD positions receiving the 2 percent increase in salary are attendance clerks, bus drivers, accounting specialists, custodians, cafeteria workers and managers, child development assistants and specialists, health aides, instructional aides, mechanics, maintenance specialists and others among the California School Employees Association labor union.
Increased staffing
YCUSD also approved a contract with Plus Group, Inc. to provide staffing services for the positions of instructional aides-special needs, health aides, custodians, administrative and child development positions. According to Reed, the most difficult positions to fill among these are custodians, health aides and instructional aides.
Custodian positions were difficult to fill prior to COVID and health aides have become increasingly difficult to find, said Reed. YCUSD is able to find people for the listing of instructional aide but due to their large need in the district, their positions could be difficult to fill. According to Doreen Osumi, superintendent of YCUSD, the district has collaborated with Plus Group, Inc. in the past before.
“Plus Group is a local organization that provides staffing services and we are contracting with them for short-term staffing needs,” said Reed during the meeting. “Despite our efforts, with multiple job fairs, newspaper listings, social media and our technical hiring processes, we are falling short on filling all of our positions and we also have some needs that need to be met for specific COVID mandates.”
The compensation for these positions is expected to not exceed a sum of $550,000.
“We’re having some success in hiring in some of these areas, so our use of the services will be limited,” said Reed.
YCUSD can request staff members from Plus Group, Inc., depending on the needs of the district. If YCUSD successfully fills the positions within their district, YCUSD would then ask the agency to stop services.
YCUSD also hired a nurse through Sunbelt School for a $70 hourly rate for 35 minimum weekly hours. The nurse will be under contract until June 2022.