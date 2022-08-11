In order to provide better access to community mental health and “substance use” treatment services, Yuba City Unified School District has partnered with the mental health care coordinator Care Solace.
Students and parents are now able to access resources within the community with the help of a “Care Companion Team.” With this service, they have also been given the option to request access to mental health resources online anonymously. Parents and students are also able to find local care providers and mental health services through the Yuba City Unified school system.
The district is using school counselors, social workers and school psychologists to help connect students and staff with Care Solace Services, according to a statement from Yuba City Unified.
Companion Teams were established in order to help service users better navigate the mental health care system. The team calls providers on behalf of families to find the best match for their individual needs.
“Adding Care Solace as a service is one more commitment that Yuba City Unified is making to the overall mental health and wellness of our students and their families. Including our employees and their families is an acknowledgement that adults may also be in need of additional support as well. Social emotional health is a top priority of our school board and district leadership,” Director of Student Engagement Jen Cates said in a statement.
Care Solace will connect families and staff members to mental health resources regardless of insurance status. According to the district’s statement, the organization accepts private insurance, Medicaid or those without insurance. Services are available at all hours and days of the year in “any language.”
The district made the decision to partner with Care Solace as part of a continued initiative to promote health and wellness to staff and families. The partnership was also made to focus on mental wellbeing after witnessing the effects that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on staff, parents and students.
"The return to in-person learning and the lasting effects of loss and grief pose new challenges for staff and families in the 2022-2023 school year," Founder and CEO of Care Solace Chad Castruita said in a statement. "We are proud to support Yuba City Unified School District in prioritizing the well-being of its school community by providing timely access into mental health care and substance use treatment services.”
Care Solace Services are now available at no cost to service users. To begin an anonymous search for mental health and substance use treatment resources, visit caresolace.com/ycusd or call 1-888-515-0595.