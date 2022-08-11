In order to provide better access to community mental health and “substance use” treatment services, Yuba City Unified School District has partnered with the mental health care coordinator Care Solace. 

Students and parents are now able to access resources within the community with the help of a “Care Companion Team.” With this service, they have also been given the option to request access to mental health resources online anonymously. Parents and students are also able to find local care providers and mental health services through the Yuba City Unified school system.

