Due to the decline of COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area in recent weeks, it’s anticipated that the Yuba City Unified School District will soon be able to reopen schools for grades six through 12.
“Our community has worked hard to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks,” it was stated in a letter to families from Superintendent Doreen Osumi. “Because of this, we anticipate Sutter County will soon move out of the ‘purple’ tier of COVID-19 risk and into the red tier, which will allow Yuba City Unified to reopen schools for grades six through 12.”
According to the letter, under the regulations for counties in the red tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy reopening framework, grades six through 12 would open in an A/B hybrid learning model. That means students would be divided into two groups with students in Group A in the classroom on Mondays and Tuesdays and those in Group B at school on Thursdays and Fridays. All students would learn remotely on Wednesdays.
On days when a group is not in school, those students will livestream into their classrooms, meaning students would be able to see, hear and engage with the class through their computer on the days they are working from home.
Families also have the option to stay on full distance learning while under the red tier – those students would livestream into their classes daily.
According to the letter, schools will provide specifics for families on their child’s schedule, instructions on accessing live-streamed classes, details of school safety measures and safety requirements for students and staff.
Because it’s not known exactly when Sutter County will move to the red tier, an exact reopening date is not available, according to the letter. Whenever the county does move into the red tier, it is planned that middle and high schools will reopen one week after the announcement.
Preschool through fifth-grade students in the district returned to the classroom using an a.m./p.m. hybrid in-person learning model in January.
“We are very excited to welcome our students back to their schools,” it was stated in the letter. “Their safe return is something our community has worked very hard to make possible. We are deeply grateful to all our families and our employees for their hard work and patience during this unprecedented time.”