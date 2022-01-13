Yuba City Unified School District said it is looking into how student athletes involved in a basketball game between two Yuba City schools resulted in potentially several players contracting COVID-19 as a result of possibly not following related protocols.
According to a parent who wished to remain anonymous, a basketball game between Andros Karperos School and Butte Vista resulted in at least one player on Butte Vista’s team testing positive for COVID-19 after the parent alleged Andros Karperos did not follow COVID-19 testing rules put in place by the district.
The parent claims that Butte Vista players had to test for COVID-19 on Monday morning before being allowed to play. The parent said Butte Vista complied with requirements to play, but Andros Karperos did not because the school did not provide results of any COVID tests prior to the game being played.
“Yesterday (Wednesday) the parents of Butte Vista’s basketball team was (sic) notified that there were multiple children on AK’s basketball team that actually tested positive and played in Monday’s game,” the parent said.
The parent said because of this, their child was tested afterwards and did have a positive result for COVID-19. The parent also alleges that “other players” who played for Butte Vista also tested positive as a result of the game being played.
“Why would a school be so irresponsible? Not only did they put their own students at risk but they put a whole other school at risk,” said the parent.
Doreen Osumi, superintendent of Yuba City Unified School District, said the district’s current policy is to test all student athletes on Mondays and Tuesdays. She confirmed in an email to the Appeal that “Andros Karperos did test this week, but not prior to the game played on Monday.”
Osumi said the incident that may have occurred was “not a common occurrence” and that the district is “examining how this could have happened.”
According to district policy, if teams do not test, then they are not allowed to play. She said the district’s COVID policy as it is related to athletics is based on California Department of Public Health guidelines and California Interscholastic Federation guidelines/recommendations.
The principals for both Butte Vista and Andros Karperos did not respond to the Appeal for comment on this issue.
On Wednesday night, the YCUSD school board decided to close Butte Vista temporarily because of a recent COVID-19 outbreak that had profound impacts on staff and students at the school.
On the recommendation of the Bi-County Health Office, the district made the decision to close the school starting today and reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 19.
In a letter sent to families and parents on Wednesday night by Osumi, the district said it “has determined that the rate of COVID infections at Butte Vista Elementary School are escalating and warrant a temporary school closure … It is clear from the information available to the Bi-County Health Office that COVID-19 cases at Butte Vista are not declining, but rather are escalating. Continuing to conduct in-person instruction in this environment not only poses a great risk of exposure to students, and families, it would cause great disruption to the education program at the school as absences of both students and staff continue to climb.”