Yuba City Unified School District students in middle school and high school will soon be able to return to the classroom five days per week.
With Sutter County moving to the orange tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy reopening framework, the YCUSD Governing Board gave direction for staff to bring back students in sixth through 12th grade five days per week on their current daily schedules beginning Tuesday, May 4.
YCUSD Superintendent Doreen Osumi said COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place – such as facial coverings being required and students sitting three feet apart.
Families can also choose to stay on distance learning – where students livestream into the classroom.
According to a letter to the YCUSD community, transportation is only provided for students with disabilities.
Lunch will continue to be provided through a “grab-and-go” model.
The district’s kindergarten through fifth-grade students have been back in the classroom full time since April 19.
“The administration and the schools and the staff are excited to see more students on campus on a regular basis,” Osumi said. “...We just appreciate the patience and support of our community and staff.”