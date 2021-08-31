As schools continue to see positive COVID-19 cases among students, nurses at Yuba City Unified School District have a duty of sending students displaying COVID-19 like symptoms home.
“Our nurses are not able to distinguish the difference between COVID-19 and other illnesses,” said Doreen Osumi, superintendent of Yuba City Unified School District, in an email. “This requires a COVID-19 test.”
Due to school health protocols against COVID-19, if a child comes into the health office with any COVID-19 symptoms, the school site must alert a parent and ask the child to stay home for 10 days after the initial symptoms or ask parents to provide the school site with their child’s negative COVID-19 test result and allow for 24 hours to pass for their symptoms to go away, said Cyndie Bock, a school nurse for YCUSD.
Parents who decide to take their child for testing are directed to specific off-campus testing site locations provided by the district where students can take a PCR test. These tests differ from the BinaxNOW COVID-19 antigen test given to students put on modified quarantine in school settings because they do not provide immediate results and cannot be done on school sites, said Bock.
PCR tests take 24 to 72 hours but occasionally due to overwhelmed sites may go from four to seven days, said Bock. However, PCR tests provide more accurate results.
“Kids want and need to go to school and it’s our job to keep them all safe and in school,” said Bock.
The symptoms listed for COVID-19 include: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body ache, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.
If a student or parent can provide a verification from their healthcare provider stating the symptoms are an underlying chronic condition or a named diagnosis, students may not need to go home.
There are five school nurses and one licensed vocational nurse throughout the district and an individual health aid for each school site, said Osumi. Nurses are shared through school sites, said Brock. She works onsite at Butte Vista Elementary School twice a week.
With the change of health protocols at schools, Brock has received a number of calls from concerned parents wanting to know if their child can attend school with similar COVID symptoms. She and other nurses along with health aides also have to follow up with any school absence related to health or sickness. Brock said calls can vary from 10 to 30 daily.
“Everybody in my opinion has stepped up to help each other,” said Brock. “School secretaries, health aides and nurses help make calls; it can be an overwhelming job.”
The Yuba City Unified School District dashboard reported 18 positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff this week. There have been 131 cases since the start of the school year.
Wheatland to enforce mask policy
In Wheatland School District, mask restrictions have tightened and are now required for students while indoors.
“Beginning Wednesday, September 1, 2021 all students and all staff are required to wear a facial covering, while indoors when students are present, regardless of vaccination status. This includes while on a school bus. Facial coverings/masks will be available for those that do not have one. This will be enforced at all school sites. All students and all staff are required to wear a facial covering unless they have a medical exemption signed by a doctor,” said Superintendent Craig Guensler in a letter to parents on Tuesday.
Guensler said there has been an “increase in student cases and currently have had to quarantine a very large number of close contact students for a minimum of 10 days.”
This change in policy comes on the heels of a warning sent from the California Department of Public Health to school districts reiterating the mandate that masks be worn indoors for students and staff.
“The District has received a very strongly worded letter from the State, dated 8/23/21, with significant financial and professional sanctions that could take place if we do not adhere to the mask mandate,” said Guensler in the letter to parents.
Yuba-Sutter sees another COVID death
Another death related to COVID-19 in the Yuba-Sutter area was reported Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 172, according to the Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 dashboard.
The person who died was a Yuba County resident who was in their early 60s and unvaccinated, said Russ Brown, Yuba County Media and Community Relations coordinator.
The number of active cases rose from Monday’s previous all-time high of 1,571 to 1,689 on Tuesday. Both days represent the highest number of active cases in the Yuba-Sutter area since the start of the pandemic.
Hospitalizations related to COVID also went up Tuesday to 66. There are currently 24 in the intensive care unit.