Officials with Yuba City Unified School District announced that the district will be offering “Universal Free Meals” to students at all of its schools participating in the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Program for the 2023/24 school year.
As part of the Community Eligibility Provision, all students at the following school sites will be eligible to receive a “healthy” breakfast and lunch at school at no charge each day of the school year:
– Albert Powell Continuation
– River Valley High School
– Bridge Street Elementary
– Tierra Buena Elementary
– Gray Avenue Middle School
District officials said no action is needed by parents or guardians and children will be able to participate in these meal programs without having to pay a fee or submit an application.
In addition to the school sites listed above, the Yuba City Unified School District Nutrition Services Department also will be able to provide breakfast and lunch at no charge for the 2023/24 school year to students at the following non-district sites:
– Yuba City Charter School
– Twin Rivers Charter School
Officials said this was made possible thanks to “various collaborative partnerships with neighboring schools and school districts.”
For more information, contact Yuba City Unified School District’s Nutrition Services Department at 730 Gray Ave. in Yuba City or call 530-822-5075.