Officials with Yuba City Unified School District announced that the district will be offering “Universal Free Meals” to students at all of its schools participating in the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Program for the 2023/24 school year.

As part of the Community Eligibility Provision, all students at the following school sites will be eligible to receive a “healthy” breakfast and lunch at school at no charge each day of the school year:

