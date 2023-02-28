For nearly four years, the Yuba City Unified School District has offered its students the opportunity to graduate high school with an associate degree from Yuba College.
The Early College High School program allows students to earn college credits concurrently with their high school diploma. Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Pamela Aurangzeb said that this program was established with the goal of students earning both an associate degree and their high school diploma as well as fulfilling all transfer requirements for schools in the California State University or University of California systems upon graduation.
“Our superintendent and our board wanted to provide the opportunity for our students just to broaden the variety of options that we have for kids. We have a lot of career technical education opportunities for our students with our auto shops and weld shops and engineering pathways. … We wanted to be able to offer this college piece and give kids a leg up,” Aurangzeb said.
Throughout the district, around 80% of students are considered low-income and may not have access to necessary support networks should these students choose to continue their education after high school, she said. In addition, the rate of Yuba City Unified students who attend college out of high school is around 65%. Of this percentage, only 10% go on to attend a four-year college or university while a majority of the remaining students attend Yuba College, Aurangzeb said.
The Early College High School program was established to help propel students toward their college goals while they’re still in high school, saving them time and money in the process.
“Career technical education (is a) piece. Those programs are meant to end poverty. They give kids a window into their career right out of high school or some other work, but a college pathway can really change the trajectory of a student’s life,” Aurangzeb said.
Students enrolled in this program attend college classes and receive all necessary books, supplies and transportation. In the Early College model, students start their day at the Yuba College Sutter County Center to take college courses on campus. Once their courses are finished for the day, they return to their high school campus, Aurangzeb said.
In order to enroll in the early college program, a student’s academics, attendance and behavior are assessed.
“If you have really poor attendance, you’re not going to be successful in this program because it’s too hard. You have to regularly attend. We take all of those things into consideration when we’re accepting students,” Aurangzeb said.
Students are required to follow a prescribed course outline that is equivalent to standard classes they would take in high school. Students in grades 9 and 10 can take two college courses per semester. Once students reach their junior and senior years, they can take three college courses at a time.
“The goal is for students to complete all of their general education requirements in lieu of what they would be doing in high school, so that they finish their two years of college through this path and that they’re able to leave and start maybe not as a true junior, but almost there,” Aurangzeb said.