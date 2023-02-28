For nearly four years, the Yuba City Unified School District has offered its students the opportunity to graduate high school with an associate degree from Yuba College.

The Early College High School program allows students to earn college credits concurrently with their high school diploma. Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Pamela Aurangzeb said that this program was established with the goal of students earning both an associate degree and their high school diploma as well as fulfilling all transfer requirements for schools in the California State University or University of California systems upon graduation.

