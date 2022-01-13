Yuba City Unified School District board members approved the role and job description of a COVID-19 testing and reporting specialist with a salary range of $63,158-$76,766 on Tuesday during a board meeting.
The approval of this position was tabled during the last board meeting in December. According to board member Nicolo Orozco, after a personnel committee meeting, it was discussed how a staff member was overwhelmed with having to perform his job duties and those of COVID-19 reporting.
“There’s a need for us to create this position to address some of these needs, with the constant changing needs of COVID-19 and the reporting especially as far as vaccine verification goes … and booster doses,” said Orozco during the meeting.
Orozco mentioned how a salary comparison sheet was used in determining what could potentially be the cost of this new position.
The salary comparison sheet compares student enrollment numbers and what other school districts are offering for a similar position.
Santa Rosa School District has 16,000 students and their pay rate for a COVID-19 coordinator is 100,000. Escondido Union High School pays $64,222 to their COVID-19 pandemic response coordinator and has an enrollment of 9,400 students. Alameda Unified School District, with 11,000 students, pays $99,000 to its coordinator of COVID testing and safety.
The average amount school districts offer for these positions is around $90,704.
According to the comparison sheet, YCUSD is proposing an amount of $71,000 and has an estimated student enrollment of 11,000.
“One of the things that really resonated with me was that this is a temporary position and it is being funded with COVID funds so it seems like a very good way to spend some of our COVID funds and tracking COVID issues and alleviating our new director personnel from having to do all that on top of his job as director of personnel,” said board member Shelley Priddy.
The YCUSD personnel committee collectively supported the addition of the short-term position funded with COVID-19 relief funds.
The task of this position would be to validate proof of vaccinations, report compliance matters to district administration, communicate quarantine guidance to site staff, monitor required staff testing requirements, update social media sites with pertinent information, interpret and communicate current health guidelines, act as a liaison between side, department and COVID-19 partners and others related to COVID-19 functions.
Employment standards this person must hold are a possession of an associate degree in health, social work with a comparable combination of experience, education and training in an educational environment. Related fields may be considered as well.
A motion was made by Orozco to approve the position and it was seconded by Priddy. The motion passed with six yes votes and one no vote by board member Mary Buttacavoli.
In other business
YCUSD also discussed the consideration of a resolution calling for state officials to recommend and not require the COVID-19 vaccine for students and staff, which was not approved by all board members.
A motion was made by Buttacavoli, seconded by Jasmin Dhami, to decline the resolution due to the fact that the board had already agreed to be included in a letter sent by the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools stating that the school district did not agree with the COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
YCUSD also reported a decrease in enrollment. As of Jan. 5, YCUSD reported having 11,714 students enrolled and “this time last year, we had 12,045.” According to Pamela Aurangzeb, assistant superintendent of educational services, the district decreased in enrollment by 61 students after its winter break.
Local community members also attended the YCUSD board meeting to support using the track, school fields and football fields at Yuba City High School and River Valley High School when they are not in use by students and on weekends. According to Doreen Osumi, superintendent of YCUSD, many years ago the fields were available to the community, but because of an increase in vandalism and the cost to maintain and replace the artificial turf and synthetic track, they were closed to the public. During the meeting, the board approved the use of the fields through the district’s facility use process.