On Tuesday, the Yuba City Unified School District Governing Board of Trustees voted to approve the introduction of transitional kindergarten (TK) along with a declaration for fully qualified educators in the 2022/23 school year.
YCUSD unanimously agreed to adopt a TK expansion plan that would extend the existing program to students who turn 5 between Sept. 2 and Feb. 2. Qualifying birthdays will continue to expand by two months for every school year. By the 2025/26 school year, all students who turn 4 by Sept. 1 will be eligible for TK.
TK is not currently offered at all schools within YCUSD, but the board hopes to extend the program to all school sites in the future, Assistant Superintendent Pamela Aurangzeb said.
Recent California legislation now requires school districts to implement TK within a three year period. This is part of a larger shift to transition the starting education age from 5 to 4, Aurangzeb said.
The current TK system serves children who miss the birthday cutoff to enroll in kindergarten. However, an expanded TK or universal pre-kindergarten system will allow 400,000 children to qualify for early education statewide, the Appeal previously reported.
Implementing the TK expansion plan within YCUSD will add 20-25 new classrooms over a three year period, Aurangzeb said. The plan also presents a demand for staffing in order to fully execute the expansion.
By August 2023, TK teachers must obtain at least one of the following: At least 24 units in early childhood education or child development, professional classroom experience dealing with preschool aged children, or a Child Development Teacher Permit issued by the Commission of Teacher Credentialing.
The demand for qualified TK staffing reflects the board’s annual Declaration of Need for Fully Qualified Educators. Because YCUSD allows the hiring of educators who are not yet fully credentialed or are in the process of obtaining credentials, the board must submit a declaration and plan of action to fulfill the need.
“Yuba City Unified School District has an intensive recruiting program that attracts a significant number of qualified applicants,” Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Michael Reed said in a staff report. “Nevertheless, the need for fully qualified teachers is sometimes greater than the pool of certificated teachers seeking employment, particularly in specialized content areas.”
The Board of Trustees has the approval but will continue to seek out fully qualified educators first, Reed said.
YCUSD plans to hire educators with intern credentials and emergency permits in order to fulfill its staffing needs. If the projected number of qualified educators exceeds the number of interns, YCUSD will “continue to look for fully qualified candidates first and remain open to hiring interns and permit holders where we fall short,” Reed said.
The internship process is collaborative with the intern’s college and interns are supervised by a district-appointed mentor. When the intern earns their full credentials, they are entered into an induction program contingent on their hire, he said.
The hiring of emergency permit holders allows qualified educators to teach subjects outside of their current credentials to fulfill frequently vacant positions like math, Reed said. These permits are granted as long as the educator shows progress toward obtaining a certification for the subject beyond their credentials.