Yuba City Unified School District is beginning to roll out its plan to implement the expansion of the state’s universal transitional kindergarten program.
In July 2021, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a $123.9 billion Pre-K and K-12 education packet that was developed with collaboration of the state Legislature. Within this education packet, a total of $2.7 billion of ongoing funds will go toward a universal Pre-K for all four-year olds in the state starting 2025-26.
The current TK system serves students who miss the cutoff for regular kindergarten and turn five between Sept. 2 and Dec. 2. The current TK program serves about 100,000 children but the state’s expansion program of universal TK will serve approximately 400,000 four-year-olds in California, according to EdSource.
Taking place over the next five years, Newsom approved a plan to slowly expand transitional kindergarten and allow school districts time to implement the program and prepare for any impacts on staffing and facilities. The plan is to have all four-year-olds as a part of the TK-12 school system by 2025/26. Families will be able to enroll their children at no cost because the program will be a part of California’s K-12 public school system.
In the next 2022/23 school year, YCUSD anticipates an increase of 75 students in the TK program as student enrollment eligibility expands to children who turn five between Sept. 2 and Feb. 2.
“We have approximately 150 students in TK right now. It’s a very small program because it’s limited enrollment,” said Pamela Aurangzeb, assistant superintendent of educational services at YCUSD.
“Right now, the state provides transitional kindergarten, for the eligibility of only four months of students – students who turn five between Sept. 2 and Dec. 2. But as we move forward each year, we will be able to provide the opportunity to students in two additional months until we get all the way back to a full year. So coming in the fall, we will allow six months worth of students from Sept. 2 all the way to Feb. 2.”
In the following school year of 2023/24, eligibility will include children who turn five between Sept. 2 and April 2. In the school year of 2024/25, eligibility will expand to children who turn five between Sept. 2 to June 2. By the school year 2025-26, all four-year-olds will be eligible to enroll in TK throughout the state and in local school districts.
“This is one of the governor’s big initiatives and because not all children go to preschool, the idea was to start providing regular school education at four years old instead of five in California,” said Aurangzeb. “This is because those first five years are so important. When students don’t participate in preschool, they are less prepared for school in general, so that is an important factor. That and just the preparation for school, giving them additional opportunity to be prepared and to start learning those literacy skills because learning, reading is such an important factor on everything else that you do in education that gives those students a leg up. Now parents will have the opportunity to continue to participate in preschool. They don’t have to transition over to this program. They will have the option to do either.”
According to Aurangzeb, preschool’s focus is more around the developmental aspects of learning, like learning how to participate and socialize while transitional kindergarten has more of an academic focus while still helping students with their developmental learning skills.
Aurangzeb said there will likely be additional classrooms in the future depending on student enrollment and as the program grows. In the next school year of 2022/23, YCUSD does not anticipate enrollment to impact facilities or classroom space due to the fact that classrooms now are not full. YCUSD will be looking to recruit teachers for the program. As of now there has not been any challenges with regards to expanding the program, said Aurangzeb.
“We really just want parents to know about this change so that if it impacts their family and does provide an opportunity for one of their students, that they know that they can enroll,” said Aurangzeb. “We don’t want families to miss out because they weren’t aware. But we do encourage families if their child is of age and they’re not choosing to participate in TK that they do participate in preschool.”
Enrollment for the next TK will be in March. As kindergarten and TK enrollment begins, YCUSD will be posting flyers, sending auto dial messages and posting the announcements on the school district’s website. Announcements will be available in English, Spanish and Punjabi.