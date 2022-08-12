As part of an initiative to cut operational expenses, Yuba Community College District Board of Trustees approved a sublease agreement with Yuba City Unified School District to move into the college district’s current facility.
Both districts approved the agreement in separate board meetings on Tuesday and Thursday.
In a staff report, Yuba Community College referenced a trend of declining enrollment as the reason to cut the cost of operational expenditures. The district has been operating at 425 Plumas Blvd. in Yuba City since December 2017 after signing a 10-year lease agreement with Yuba City Offices, LP. The approved sublease now allows Yuba City Unified to reside in the facilities for the remainder of the lease through Dec. 22, 2026. Yuba College will move its district offices to the Yuba College Sutter County Center.
Vice Chancellor Kuldeep Kaur said that the college is currently paying $400,000 per year to use the Plumas Boulevard facilities. Relocating and subleasing will save the board up to $1 million throughout the remaining term of the lease.
“By subleasing the facility to (Yuba City Unified), the district will be responsible for the difference in the lease rate through December 31, 2026, and have an estimated savings of approximately $1 million until then. The District will realize ongoing savings of approximately $400,000 annually that will be redeployed for other priorities,” the staff report said.
One of the primary motivators for transferring the district offices is the state of the portable facilities currently housing nutrition services and other district employees in Yuba City Unified’s current offices at 750 N. Palora Ave.
“The idea to look for space for the district office was because of the condition of the portables across the way. They’re actually falling apart. There are issues with mold, mushrooms growing in them, roofs leaking. We knew we needed to do something to solve that problem,” Yuba City Unified School District Superintendent Doreen Osumi said during Tuesday’s meeting.
Osumi said that the school board had previously assessed the cost to replace the portable facilities rather than completely move to a separate building which would cost the district over $5 million.
“The cost for the replacement of the portables is estimated to be over $5 million which we would need to bring new buildings on to replace the current building. We did pursue space in terms of looking at the district office. We looked at different spaces and this is a solution to give the board an opportunity. … We have an immediate situation that needs to be remedied in terms of housing our employees,” Osumi said.
Moving forward with the sublease agreement grants Yuba City Unified the use of the Plumas Boulevard facilities for the remaining four years in the original lease agreement between Yuba College and Yuba City Offices, LP. However, Osumi said that there is an option to extend the lease for an additional five years after the board establishes intent to stay within the facilities.
A Yuba City Unified staff report said that the sublease will commence on Oct. 15 of this year.