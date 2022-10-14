Doreen Osumi

As part of Read Across America, Yuba City Unified School District Superintendent Doreen Osumi reads to first-grade students at Park Avenue Elementary School on May 1, 2019, in Yuba City.

 Appeal-Democrat file

U.S. Congressman John Garamendi recognized Thursday 57 women, including several in the Yuba-Sutter area, as the 2022 Women of the Year for his 3rd Congressional District.

According to the notification letters received, the honorees were chosen because they demonstrated a “clear commitment to their community through their leadership and dedication to public service.”

