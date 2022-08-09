As the Yuba City Unified School District Board of Trustees is set to consider establishing a New Pacific School charter school location within its boundaries, district employees are urging the board to deny its entry.
In a staff report released on Monday, district staff delivered a formal analysis of the claims and promises made in a charter petition submitted by Pacific Charter Institute, a homeschooling and independent study organization.
The report was written as a result of objective analysis to determine if the charter petition meets standards set by the state Education Code, Superintendent Doreen Osumi said in an email to the Appeal.
The staff report said that due to “unclear, generic listings of information and citations” in reference to Education Code, policy, procedure and overall school structure, district employees have little belief in the success of New Pacific School and recommend that the board denies the charter petition.
“Staff does not believe that the ambitious program described in the Petition can realistically be implemented, given the lack of information regarding how Petitioners will actually integrate the various components they have identified as key to the Charter School’s design, whether and if so how the Charter School will be able to support its teachers with the professional development and training needed, and the lack of information regarding revenues and sufficient budget allocations,” the staff report said.
The institute submitted the charter petition to Yuba City Unified in May as part of an effort to instate a series of physical school sites called New Pacific Schools in the greater Sacramento region.
Since December 2021, the institute has petitioned to open physical sites in several school districts including Roseville Joint High School District and Folsom Cordova Unified School District. The Roseville petition passed earlier this year and a New Pacific School site will open in the upcoming school year. However, the Folsom Cordova petition was denied with district members citing concerns regarding staffing and facilities, the Appeal previously reported.
During a public hearing on July 26, several district employees and parents voiced similar concerns to the Yuba City Unified school board including the allocation of resources and facilities, staffing plans and transportation, the Appeal previously reported.
The staff report outlines similar concerns reflected in the public hearing and refutes several claims made by the charter petition such as the institute’s promise to improve “low academic achievement, chronic absenteeism and high suspension rates” across the district.
District staff found no evidence that New Pacific School would provide resources and learning models that are not already offered within other established schools within Yuba City Unified.
“With regard to whether the proposed model would provide a meaningful benefit for the proposed targeted students that is distinctive from what the District schools already offer, the District was unable to evaluate this factor as no compelling evidence or data was provided that shows that the Petitioners have any proven success in a classroom-based, multi-grade environment,” the staff report said.
Dr. Paul Keefer, executive director of Pacific Charter Institute, has previously said that New Pacific School will focus on individualized, project-based learning to foster social-emotional learning and leadership skills within students. If approved, the school would begin as a TK-fifth grade site with students of different grades intermixed to promote independent learning, the Appeal previously reported. Under this model, students at a higher proficiency in certain subjects can advance at their own pace regardless of their age or grade level, Keefer said previously.
District employees doubt the charter’s ability to effectively integrate these class models. The project-based learning models are cited as being highly labor intensive and challenging to integrate in a multi-grade classroom.
“It is unrealistic that the teachers will be able to support students in a multigrade, project-based learning format, with class sizes in compliance with state TK legal requirements and otherwise at or exceeding 30 students, while adequately teaching to the state standards,” the staff report said.
The charter petition also claimed that the institute’s homeschooling programs have outperformed Yuba City Unified in math and English, but did not provide data from these programs to compare against the district.
The staff report asserts that the petitioner’s claims are inaccurate and provides a comparison chart depicting the overall subject proficiency percentage by student demographics between Yuba City Unified and the homeschooling programs Heritage Peak Charter School, Rio Valley Charter School and Sutter Peak Charter Academy.
Based on the 2018/19 California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress data that the staff report presents, the district maintains a 47.9% proficiency rate in English Language Arts and 29.6% in math. The Pacific Charter Institute programs maintain similar rates, but do not outperform the district as claimed.
Pacific Charter Institute has also referred to an issue of “chronic absenteeism” in the district within the charter petition. It claims that including a New Pacific School within Yuba City Unified boundaries would help to alleviate the issue.
“Yuba City has educational and wellness hotspots that align with the need for New Pacific School – Yuba City. A combination of factors existing in the schools including low academic achievement, chronic absenteeism, and suspension rate indicates a lack of connection between the schools and the families,” the petition said.
The petition estimates that New Pacific School will have a daily attendance rate of 97%, but does not outline how this rate was determined. The attendance rate for Yuba City Unified is currently 92.7%, but reported a truancy rate of 17.4% in October 2021 after returning from distanced learning over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. In years prior to the pandemic, the district reported a 6.4% truancy rate, the Appeal previously wrote.
District staff believe that the charter’s estimated attendance rate is ungrounded.
“Given the targeted student population’s acknowledged low attendance issues, assuming such a relatively high rate for attendance in the Charter School’s proposed novel, in-person, classroom-based instructional model, appears significantly overstated,” the staff report said.
The Yuba City Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a vote to approve or deny New Pacific School on Aug. 23.
“The Board will consider (the report’s) findings and recommendations as it makes the final determination as to grant or deny the petition,” Osumi said in an email.