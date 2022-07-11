The Yuba City Unified School District announced Monday that all of its students are eligible to be served breakfast and lunch at no charge under the School Breakfast Program and the National School Lunch Program for the 2022/23 school year.
According to the district, the following school sites will be offering free breakfasts and lunches to all students:
– Albert Powell Continuation
– Andros Karperos
– April Lane Elementary
– Barry Elementary
– Bridge Street Elementary
– Butte Vista Elementary
– Feather River Academy
– Gray Avenue Middle School
– King Avenue Elementary
– Lincoln Elementary
– Lincrest Elementary
– Nuestro Elementary
– Park Avenue Elementary
– River Valley High School
– Riverbend Elementary
– Tierra Buena Elementary
– Twin Rivers Charter School
– Yuba City Charter School
– Yuba City High School
For any questions, contact the Yuba City Unified School District’s Nutrition Services Department at 730 Gray Ave. in Yuba City at 530-822-5075.