Yuba City Unified School District Superintendent Doreen Osumi announced her resignation during a special governing board meeting on Tuesday.
Osumi said Wednesday that, professionally, it was time for her to leave the district.
In a statement read during the meeting, Osumi said her decisions made during the COVID-19 pandemic have been in the best interest of students and staff to ensure their safety and to ensure that the students’ academic and social-emotional needs were being met.
“It has been my responsibility to listen to all points of view, administrators, parents, staff and students to make reasonable recommendations that address the needs of all students and families, not a select few,” Osumi said on Tuesday. “It has always been my belief that a superintendent’s role is to support the policies and decisions made by the governing board. After tonight’s governing board meeting, it is abundantly clear that I can no longer serve as the superintendent for the Yuba City Unified School District’s governing board.”
She said her resignation will be effective June 30.
“I care a great deal about this district and I wanted the board to have enough time to find another superintendent that could serve the community and the district,” Osumi said on Wednesday.
Osumi has been the district superintendent for approximately four years.
She said she doesn’t have her next steps definitively lined up yet and wants to look at some options and see what’s best for her professionally.
“I’m definitely still passionate about students and families and teaching and learning,” Osumi said.
In her statement on Tuesday night, she said she will continue to serve the students, families and staff as well as assist with the transition in her last months with the district.
“I have been blessed to work with some amazing people and work with the students and families that I have a very strong affection for,” Osumi said on Wednesday. “I will continue to support the teachers and staff in this district in a variety of ways … I’m part of this community. I’m connected to it and will continue to support the students and staff of YCUSD.”
After Osumi announced she would be resigning from the position, the board meeting was adjourned.
The YCUSD governing board president didn’t respond for comment on Wednesday.