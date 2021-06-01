Yuba City Unified School District Superintendent Doreen Osumi has decided to retain her position with the district after announcing her resignation in March.
“The board and I have had some really good conversations and (they) asked that I reconsider and they would like to see me continue working with them and the rest of the district to continue moving forward,” Osumi said. “...I chose to remain because of the community and because of the staff that I have the privilege of working with. That was hard for me when I was thinking about leaving, was the fact that I wasn't going to be working with the amazing group of staff.”
She said the thought of not working with the people in the district was upsetting.
“It's the people, (that’s) why you stay in a job, it's just because you get to know them, you get to know their families,” Osumi said. “...This has been really a tough year and a half on our families, our kids, our staff so I'm looking forward to the start of the new school year, getting back to some normal teaching and learning.”
Osumi had originally announced her resignation during a special meeting on March 30 and it was to be effective June 30.
She has been with the district for about four years.