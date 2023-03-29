After months of students advocating for on-campus mental health resources, the superintendent of Yuba City Unified School District said Tuesday that the district will work toward integrating behavioral health specialists at school sites.

Yuba City High School juniors Avery Key and Kiera Galyean along with senior Isabelle Reid started petitioning the district to provide mental health care at its facilities earlier this year in response to an “upsurge in student behaviors that indicate widespread mental health struggles.”

