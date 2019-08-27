When students are regularly absent from school, there can be negative impacts on academic outcomes.
In an effort to decrease the number of student absences, Yuba City Unified School District is implementing its own district-run School Attendance Review Board (SARB).
The board will be chaired by district Director of Student Engagement Jennifer Cates, and will also include a social worker, school psychologist, school resource officer, and representatives from community agencies.
“Students are unable to learn if they are not in class,” said Cates, who is also the former principal of Albert Powell High School, in a press release. “We are excited to establish our own district-run SARB so YCUSD can implement proven strategies to ensure students are in class and being properly supported. I have no doubt that through our efforts we will see decreased absenteeism and improved academic success of YCUSD students.”
Members of the board and site administrators were recently trained by the California Department of Education and identified best practices from model school attendance programs from districts across the state.
According to a press release from the district, chronic absence (missing 10 percent or more of school days) can be an early warning sign of academic trouble, whether a student is in kindergarten or high school.
Children who miss too much school, excused or unexcused, in kindergarten and first grade often struggle to read proficiently by the end of third grade.
By sixth grade, missing 10 percent of the school year becomes a key predictor that a student will drop out of high school.