As the end of the 2022/23 school year approaches, all kids aged 18 and under will be able to receive free meals through the Summer Food Service program.
Starting in early June, Yuba City Unified School District Nutrition Services will provide breakfast and lunch options at several food service sites in Yuba City except the Sutter County Library, which will only serve lunch.
During the school year, Nutrition Services provides breakfast, lunch, supper and an afternoon snack to students each day. Through the Summer Food Service Program, the district helps ensure that kids and teenagers in the community have access to healthy meals when school is out of session.
Director of Student Nutrition Chelsey Slattery said that breakfast will include milk, juice or vegetables and a grain or bread entree each day. Lunch will include milk, juice or vegetable, a grain or bread option and a meat or meat alternate each day.
Meals are free to all children aged 18 and under. Parents do not need to register for the program or provide any information, but kids must be present and will be required to eat their meals on site this year, Slattery said. This is because the Consolidated Appropriations Act established a permanent non-congregate meal service option for rural areas with no congregate meal service available. Slattery said that Yuba City Unified sites are not considered to be in rural areas, meaning that meals must be consumed on site this summer.
“For many YCUSD students, the bulk of their caloric consumption nutrition comes from the school day. It is important that school food authorities continue to offer meals during the summer months to ensure that children continue to have access to healthy meals when school is not in session,” Slattery said in an email. “Good nutrition is essential for learning and development of our youth and the Summer Food Service Program provides an opportunity for nutritious meals during vacation periods for schools and helps our students return to school, ready to learn in the fall.”
Summer meals will provided at the following locations:
– Andros Karperos School, 1700 Camino Del Flores in Yuba City. Starting June 5 to July 21, breakfast will be provided from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. Lunch will be provided from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This location will be closed on June 19 and July 3-4.
– Bridge Street Elementary School, 500 Bridge St. in Yuba City. Starting June 7 to July 14, breakfast will be provided from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. Lunch will be provided from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. This location will be closed on June 19 and July 3-4.
– Butte Vista Elementary School, 2195 Blevin Rd. in Yuba City. Starting June 5 to July 21, breakfast will be provided from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. Lunch will be provided from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This location will be closed on June 19 and July 3-4.
– Bernard’s Children Center, 445 Bernard Dr. in Yuba City. Starting June 5 to Aug. 8, breakfast will be provided from 8 to 8:30 a.m. Lunch will be provided from 12 to 12:30 p.m. This location will be closed on June 19 and July 3-4.
– Sutter County Library, 750 Forbes Ave in Yuba City. Starting June 5 to July 28, lunch will be provided from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. This location will be closed on June 19 and July 3-4.
– Riverbend Elementary School, 301 Stewart Dr. in Yuba City. Starting June 7 to July 14, breakfast will be provided from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. Lunch will be provided from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This location will be closed on June 19 and July 3-4.
– Yuba City High School, 850 B St. in Yuba City. Starting June 7 to July 14, breakfast will be provided from 7:30 to 8:15 a.m. Lunch will be provided from 11 to 11:45 a.m. This location will be closed on June 19 and July 3-4.
– Twin Rivers Charter School, 2510 Live Oak Blvd. in Yuba City. From July 10-21, breakfast will be provided from 8 to 9 a.m. Lunch will be provided from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. This location will remain open for all dates.
– Gray Avenue Middle School, 808 Gray Ave. in Yuba City. Starting June 5 to Aug. 4, breakfast will be provided from 8 to 9 a.m. Lunch will be provided from 12 to 12:30 p.m. This location will be closed on June 19 and July 3-4.
Sites and times are subject to change. Updates will be posted to the district’s website at www.ycusd.org. For more information, call the Food Service office at 530-822-5078.