It’s been one year since middle and high school students at Yuba City Unified School District have been in the classroom due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday, Sutter County moved to the red tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy reopening framework and the district announced that sixth through 12th graders will return utilizing a hybrid model on March 23.
Superintendent Doreen Osumi said middle and high schools will utilize an A/B hybrid model, which means students will be divided into two groups – students in Group A attend school on Mondays and Tuesdays and those in Group B on Thursdays and Fridays. On Wednesdays, classes for all students will be conducted remotely.
When a group of students is not in the classroom, they will “livestream” into their classes via their computer – meaning students will have the opportunity to see, hear and engage with the class and teacher while working from home.
School sites are communicating with families about which group their students will be in, she said.
Osumi said families still have the option to remain on distance learning if they don’t want to send their student back to the classroom – these students will livestream into their classrooms daily.
“Everybody’s a little bit anxious about how we’re going to make it all work (but), at the same time, excited about our return to be able to see the kids in our actual classrooms rather than our virtual classrooms,” said Dina Luetgens, president of the Yuba City Teachers Association. “It’s been a long year and we have learned a lot and figured out how to make it work as best as we can but it works a lot better for our students (to be in the classroom).”
Luetgens said teachers in the district recently spent some time learning to navigate the new technology they will be using.
She said they anticipate some things will be similar to what teachers have done with distance learning but with some of the students being in the classroom while others will see the teachers virtually.
“There’s a lot of things we still won’t be able to do,” Luetgens said. “...Teaching involves a lot of walking around the classroom but I can’t get that close.”
She encourages families to reach out if they have questions, concerns or if something is or isn’t working.
“We’re just pretty excited and we hope everybody will be patient with us as we get started,” Luetgens said.
Osumi said using the hybrid model reduces the number of students on campus at one time so they can have social distancing in place and adhere to other state and local safety guidelines.
Some of the other measures in place include facial coverings being required for all grade levels and protocols for symptomatic students and staff.
“While these safeguards represent the committed effort of both our district and health officials at the county, state and federal levels, we must acknowledge that the pandemic is ongoing, and there will be cases in which students or staff test positive for the virus,” Osumi said in a letter to the YCUSD community. “We have put in place a careful system of notification and response to any cases in which a member of our school community tests positive for COVID-19, displays symptoms consistent with the virus, or has been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.”
Once schools have reopened for grades six through 12, she said they can remain open even if the county moves back into the purple tier.
“Our site administrators and staff have been working diligently to prepare their schools for the return of our students,” Osumi said. “Reacclimating to being on campus I’m sure will bring both excitement and a few challenges due to the modified schedule.”
Albert Powell Continuation High School will resume on the a.m./p.m. schedule, and there are no changes to the schedule for TK through fifth-grade students – who are utilizing the a.m./p.m. hybrid learning model.
“Everyone is excited and looking forward to being back,” Osumi said. “We ask for patience, tolerance and understanding as we transition back to our school campuses.”