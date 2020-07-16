The Yuba City Unified School District governing board will have a special meeting Monday to further explore the reopening of schools.
On July 7, the board voted to implement a five-day-per-week, in-school model for the upcoming school year. That may change.
“With the current increase in COVID-19 cases in our community and the state’s orders to our county, the board wanted the opportunity to hear from staff and the community regarding the feasibility of implementing a ‘traditional’ model,” said Doreen Osumi, superintendent of YCUSD. “And, after considering the input, the opportunity to rescind their July 7 decision if needed.”
Osumi previously said the board was also presented with hybrid models that would combine in-classroom education with virtual learning.
She said that she believes the board was concerned with the issue of childcare of working parents as well as instructional time that was lost during this last school year with distance learning.
Osumi said that since there have been some changes in conditions since the last board meeting, they want to have an opportunity to hear about what has happened in the community and the feasibility of the traditional model and more about the other options.
Osumi said that the district is looking at how to implement the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control – such as social distancing and wearing a mask when social distancing isn’t possible.
She said that during the meeting, they will be presenting information about the hybrid models as well as the phases of distance learning to fully going back to the classroom.
“Phase one is full distance learning, phase two is the hybrid model and so on,” Osumi said.
She said because things are uncertain, they want to have the ability to move between phases as the situation changes.
“Our goal is to try and return to normal as soon as possible and as is safe,” Osumi said.
The special meeting is scheduled to take place on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
The meeting can be viewed via Zoom at https://bit.ly/2OuUx3M. The meeting ID is 972 9823 0426 and the password is 456xyz.
Audio of the board meeting will also be available at www.ycusd.org/agendas and click on “July 20, 2020 Audio.”
Members of the public who wish to address the board via Zoom are asked to contact Lora Broad at lbroad@ycusd.org by noon the day of the meeting – statements are limited to three minutes.
Wheatland Union High School District
Nicole Newman, superintendent of Wheatland Union High School District, said the board recently approved a hybrid education model for the upcoming school year – which combines in-classroom learning and remote education until they’re able to bring students back to school full-time.
However, Newman said the situation is fluid so the plan could change depending on the situation.
She said they plan on having students check out Chromebooks the week before school is scheduled to start.
She said they’re also going to ask students to complete an assessment along with training – which would include things like hygiene during COVID-19.
Newman said they’re also concerned about learning loss so they plan to give students an assessment so they can find out where the students are at and set goals and benchmarks for the remainder of the year.
The plan would have an A and a B group of students – and they would alternate days in the classroom.
Group A would be in the classroom Monday and Thursday, and B group would go to school Tuesday and Friday – deep cleaning would take place on Wednesday.
She said remote learning is going to look different than this last school year.
Instead of using an online curriculum, Newman said students will have more direct instruction from their teachers and it will be on a different platform.
Newman said they’re waiting on further clarification regarding mask requirements but as of now, when students are at school they could be required to wear masks per the statewide order that says facial coverings are required inside public spaces.
However, this could change if the order is adjusted.
Newman said the district is going to send a survey to parents so families can sign up to attend school through the hybrid model or parents will have the option to sign their students up for distance learning.
School is planned to start on Aug. 17 for the district.