After an attempt to pass a COVID-19 anti-mandate resolution that has been passed by other school districts in the Yuba-Sutter area, the Yuba City Unified School District Governing Board was not able to come to agreement last week on what such a resolution should ultimately state.
The point of the resolution, which is intended to be sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom, is to inform both the governor and public that the district does not believe a mandate should be in place regarding COVID-19 vaccinations for students and staff, but would comply if required.
Even though the board said it already agreed to be included in a letter sent by the Sutter Superintendent of Schools stating that school districts do not agree with COVID-19 vaccine mandates, they were not able to agree on final wording for a letter directly from YCUSD. During last week’s meeting, some of the members of the board seemed unaware that they already signed off on that resolution, which has much of the same wording found in the YCUSD resolution.
In the resolution from YCUSD, some board members did not feel that the final two parts of the resolution should be included in the letter to the governor. Those provisions are stated as such:
“WHEREAS, Yuba City Unified School District understands that it has an obligation to comply with State and local laws, and directives from the CDPH, regarding the COVID-19 vaccine requirements for students and staff; and
“WHEREAS, Yuba City Unified School District understands that should the COVID-19 vaccine become a requirement for students or staff in public schools in California, then it must comply with such a requirement.”
YCUSD board member Sarbjit Takhar suggested that the provisions are not stating anything that isn’t already known and therefore weren’t necessary.
“Those are already a given. There’s no reason to put that in this,” Takhar said.
Board member Mary Buttacavoli also wanted the provisions removed from the resolution, but ultimately wanted it passed.
“As a board, we have to do something. We’re running the school district. … We’re called upon to make these decisions for our districts,” Buttacavoli said. “... We need to let him (governor) know that we don’t want it to happen and the reasons why and I think that’s what this resolution does.”
YCUSD board member Shelley Priddy said the provisions should remain as a reminder to parents and the public that the district is required to follow mandates and rules.
“In the interest of transparency for all the parents out there who are asking us to approve this resolution, I think it’s absolutely necessary that they understand that those last two where as’s … remain in there and after speaking with legal … I am not comfortable, the only way I would be comfortable sending this resolution if those two remained in,” Priddy said.
Board member Nicolo Orozco went a step further and suggested that the resolution not be adopted at all.
“I don’t really agree with the premise and gotten too many emails, like do this or else,” Orozco said. “If it’s something I don’t agree with and I’m getting people telling me do this or else, it’s certainly not going to make me do it.”
Orozco later read a statement from California Schools Boards Association President Dr. Susan Heredia that was released on Oct. 1 that best reflected the position Orozco thought the district should take. That statement said:
“The patchwork of different methods for COVID-19 mitigation at the local level was not the most effective approach for this particular crisis. California requires a more comprehensive strategy that frees local school boards from the need to act as de facto public health officials. Those decisions are better left to people at the state level who are designated to perform public health functions. In addition, a statewide standard for student vaccinations may help defuse some of the unlawful behavior directed at school board trustees by those who oppose local mandates.”
Orozco said the resolution that YCUSD was attempting to pass did nothing more than cause more harm than good.
“I think that sums it up best,” Orozco said. “I think this resolution increases tension and feeds fires more than it puts them out.”
The board later discussed how there are already vaccines mandated by the state to protect the health and safety of both children and the community, with one member later saying that there was the same reaction to the polio vaccine that is similar to what is happening currently with COVID-19 vaccines.
Ultimately, because the board could not decide on whether or not to include the last two provisions of the resolution, the agenda item was tabled and will be brought back before the board at its next meeting.
In other business, the board approved an Effectiveness Block Grant Plan with funds that would have a fiscal impact of $3,007,983.
“This Grant provides funds to school districts to provide professional learning and to promote educator equity, quality and effectiveness,” according to a staff report.
The plan divides $3 million over the next five years. According to the staff report, it is meant “to provide professional learning for teachers, administrators, paraprofessionals who work with pupils, and classified staff that interact with pupils.”