The Yuba City Unified School District Board of Trustees swore in newly elected board members and established new leadership on Tuesday.
In a 4-3 vote, Nicolo Orozco was elected board president by fellow members. Former Board Clerk Jasmin Dhami was unanimously elected vice board president, and newly instated member Harjot Kaur was appointed as board clerk. Orozco and Dhami will hold their new board positions until December 2023.
Kaur along with newly elected members Kjerstin Ciociola and Londa Lamb were also officially sworn in at the start of Tuesday’s meeting. Their terms will continue through 2026.
“It is a privilege and honor to have been given this opportunity to lead YCUSD’s Governing Board as board president. I look forward to working with the board, staff and community to respectfully conduct business and advance YCUSD’s mission of educating today’s students to succeed in tomorrow’s world,” Orozco said. “In particular, I am excited to work with a board that contains educators and is reflective of a younger generation of leadership that works hard to serve our students, educators and community at large.”
The board also approved the integration of data science curriculum as a career and college pathway in Yuba City High School and River Valley High School. Set for the fall semester of the 2023/24 school year, data science will be taught to students in grades 11 and 12.
Students will develop an understanding of data analysis and evaluating data-based arguments through project-based units, according to a course proposal. Students must complete their Integrated Math 1 and 2 requirements to be eligible for this course, according to a district staff report. Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Pam Aurangzeb said that, as an A-G course, data science will satisfy the same level of course work as Integrated Math 3.
Under the same agenda item, an Introduction to Construction course was also approved for grades 9-12 starting in the same semester.
Because data science is becoming a more popular educational and career pathway, Aurangzeb believes that integrating the course into high school curriculum will broaden student horizons.
“It’s an additional math option for students. There are a lot more universities offering data science as a full credential or a full program. We want to begin to offer that to students because we know so much of the things in our world are driven by data, and that’s one of the reasons we have taken the opportunity to offer this,” she said.
Before coming to a vote, Ciociola voiced her concerns regarding the content of one of the course units submitted.
The course proposal provides an overview of each unit and how data science and analysis applies to real world situations. In Unit Five’s “Skin Tones and Representation,” students will explore issues surrounding skin tone diversity in the media through a data-based exploration of skin tones in magazines. The purpose of this exercise is to familiarize students with different methods of gathering information and presenting their findings to relevant audiences, the proposal said.
“Obviously what they are trying to do is take something that is uncategorizable and categorize it because no two skin colors are the same,” Ciociola said. “I love this curriculum, but I am vehemently opposed to this divisive content especially with regards to the articles and the TED Talk that the teacher is supposed to launch this into.”
While not listed in the course proposal, Ciociola referenced the inclusion of Chika Okoro’s TED Talk “Confessions of a D Girl: Colorism and Global Standards of Beauty” as supplementary material for the unit. The video discusses beauty standards and representations of Black Americans in the media.
Ciociola went on to say that this unit should be removed from the data science curriculum. However, Yuba City Unified School District Board Member Shelly Priddy expressed that the board is unable to strike specific learning modules from a curriculum that it is looking to adopt. Ciociola urged the board to vote on the data science and construction courses separately and reject the data science curriculum.
Aurangzeb said that the curriculum would need a revision in order to move forward with the data science course without the disputed unit.
“I completely agree that some of these will be a bit of conversations and it will challenge some thinking in the classroom, but that is an important part of education, particularly when you get to high school. We are preparing these students for advanced education, and they have to be able to address and manage these types of conversations and be open to new ideas,” Aurangzeb said.
The data science curriculum passed with a 4-3 vote and will be available to juniors and seniors in the next school year.