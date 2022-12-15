The Yuba City Unified School District Board of Trustees swore in newly elected board members and established new leadership on Tuesday. 

In a 4-3 vote, Nicolo Orozco was elected board president by fellow members. Former Board Clerk Jasmin Dhami was unanimously elected vice board president, and newly instated member Harjot Kaur was appointed as board clerk. Orozco and Dhami will hold their new board positions until December 2023.

