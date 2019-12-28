Editor’s Note: This is the first in a six-part series looking back at the stories reported in 2019 in the Yuba-Sutter area by Appeal-Democrat reporters. (Dates are when the news stories were published.)
Jan. 3: Following the Camp Fire, the most destructive wildfire in the state’s history that occurred in November 2018, the Federal Emergency Management Agency set up 40 trailers at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds to provide temporary shelter for some of the Butte County residents displaced by the fire.
Jan. 4: The Department of Water Resources held its first snow survey of the year in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. The initial test showed the state was below average in terms of snowpack for that time of year. However, experts expressed optimism that there was still time for the state’s conditions to improve.
Jan. 5: After a Marysville resident filed a complaint with the Fair Political Practices Commission alleging Yuba County violated the Political Reform Act by using taxpayer funds to send out mailers regarding Measure K – a one-cent sales tax meant to generate revenue for county services such as fire protection, public safety and other essential services – the state commissioner responded saying the argument lacked evidence.
Jan. 6: After its league of three seasons folded and the team’s former ownership announced it would cease all operations, the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox looked to a group of local investors to keep the team in the area. The team’s general manager at the time said negotiations were underway and that a decision was expected by the end of the month.
Jan. 8: A Sutter County Superior Court judge sentenced a man to 60 days in jail and three years of probation after he pleaded no contest to stealing three vehicles and causing three collisions in July 2017 on Highway 99 and Highway 20. The man, Klinton Harlan, damaged a dozen cars during the incident and sent three people to hospital with minor injuries. His attorney argued that Harlan’s mental health kept him from making conscious decisions.
Jan. 9: Two men died after their private plane crashed into a pond near Colusa. The two men had spent the weekend in the area duck hunting. One of the men’s dog was found alive at the scene of the crash, badly injured but expected to survive.
An Olivehurst man who drove his vehicle the wrong way on the 10th Street Bridge in 2018 and killed a Yuba City woman was sentenced to 11 years in prison. John Xiong had pleaded no contest to gross vehicle manslaughter and admitted to driving under the influence during the incident.
Jan. 10: A local man suffered two broken ankles and puncture wounds to his arms after stopping a group of pit bulls that were attacking a 14-year-old boy. The man, Chad Bird, was driving past the location of the attack near Yuba Street and 14th Street in Marysville when he saw the dogs attacking the teenager.
Jan. 11: The Sutter County District Attorney’s Office announced it would not pursue criminal charges against former Yuba City High School physical education teacher and current Sutter County Supervisor Jim Whitaker, who was placed on administrative leave a year prior after a student alleged he inappropriately touched her while intervening in an altercation.
Jan. 14: Yuba Environmental Science Charter Academy students star in a film titled “Wonder Plant Woman vs. the Invasive Plant Monster Film,” which was created to bring awareness to native plants of Northern California and the threats caused by invasive plants in the area. The film was set to be featured during the annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival later in the week.
Jan. 15: An officer-involved shooting left one man dead and a Yuba County deputy injured after deputies responded to North Beale Road, where the suspect, who was shot and killed, was suspected of assault.
Facing billions of dollars in liability claims for its involvement in a number of devastating wildfires, the Pacific Gas and Electric Company announced its intent to file for bankruptcy.
Jan. 17: The Yuba City Police Department hosted a vigil for slain Davis police officer and Arbuckle native Natalie Corona, who was shot and killed the week prior while responding to a vehicle collision.
Jan 19: 14Forward, a temporary homeless shelter in Marysville, was recognized by the California State Association of Counties with its annual California Counties Innovation Award.
Jan. 20: Hundreds of Yuba-Sutter residents joined together to celebrate the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., during the 20th annual Unity March hosted by Bethel AME church in Marysville.
Jan. 22: An attorney representing members of the local homeless population filed lawsuits against the city of Marysville and Yuba County on behalf of the local homeless population for their enforcement of a no camping ordinance and for the destruction of personal property during a clearing out of homeless encampments.
Jan. 23: A Yuba City businessman, Rick G. Vardell, was arrested by federal Drug Enforcement Agency agents for allegedly selling a total of 2,000 hydrocodone pills to a paid confidential source.
Jan. 25: Perfect Union, a medical cannabis dispensary, opened its doors in Marysville. At the time, it was the only medical marijuana dispensary in the Yuba-Sutter area.
Jan. 26: A month after the body of an Olivehurst man was found on the side of the road, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for his involvement. Matthew Mire was charged with the murder of Jose Lule, who had been stabbed in the upper body.
Jan. 28: The Marysville Joint Unified School District expanded its Emergency Food Assistance Program to two additional schools. The program provides food items and ingredients to families in need through a partnership with the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank.
Jan. 30: Twenty-five roosters were rescued after Sutter County Sheriff’s deputies and Sutter County Animal Care Services personnel busted an illegal cockfighting ring in south Sutter County. Three people were arrested for their involvement in the illegal activities.
Feb. 2:Yuba City officials announced the appointment of Public Works Director Diana Langley as the interim city manager while they search for a permanent replacement of Steve Kroeger, who was set to leave the position on Feb. 15.
Feb. 3: Yuba-Sutter Food Bank representatives announced the local organization was back on track after it was at risk of decertification. The organization was able to achieve the long-time goal by reimplementing federal guidelines and closely tracking inventory distribution.
Feb. 4: Community member John Nicoletti was awarded volunteer of the year by the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce during its annual gala. He was credited for feeding the homeless, serving on boards for various nonprofits, volunteering at local events and coming up with ideas to better the community. Intero Showcase was also recognized during the event with the 2018 Economic Impact Award for its contributions to the economic vitality of the area.
Feb. 5: The 54th annual Colusa Farm Show kicked off at the Colusa County Fairgrounds. More than 25,000 people were expected to attend the annual three-day event, which showcases the latest and greatest farming equipment and techniques.
Feb. 6: The Yuba Water Agency approved plans to transfer its approximately $500,000 in property tax revenues to Yuba County over the next 10 years to help bolster county services to residents.
Feb. 7: The trial of self-proclaimed Rastafarian reverend, Heidi Lepp, who was charged with one felony count of conspiracy to cultivate marijuana and one felony count of conspiracy to sell marijuana began in Yuba County. The site of Lepp’s Sugarleaf Rastafarian Church was where two Yuba County Sheriff’s deputies were shot in August 2017 by an alleged disgruntled caretaker of the marijuana garden.
Feb. 9: The Yuba City Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hosted a suit giveaway for Camp Fire survivors in Marysville. The thousands of clothing items were donated by Men’s Wearhouse and JoS. A. Bank.
Feb. 10: Faith Christian High School welcomed 39 teams of high school students from around the state to compete in the third annual NorCal Rumble VEX Robotics Tournament. The teams competed in the game Turning Point, which requires the students to do a variety of tasks with the robots they built.
Feb. 12: A total of 46 immigration detainees housed at the Yuba County Jail reached day three of a hunger strike, citing jail conditions, 19-hour lockdowns and inadequate access to healthcare as the reasons for the protest.
Feb. 13: Members of the Bok Kai Parade Committee raise concerns after receiving word from Marysville that they might have to come up with nearly $17,000 to cover fees if they intend to hold the 139th annual parade. City officials later reversed course and said they planned to waive the fees but warned that future third-party events in the city could be subject to the same type of fees.
Feb. 14: Members of the Estom Yumeka Maidu Tribe of Enterprise Rancheria and Hard Rock International celebrated a “topping off” milestone of the hotel and casino being constructed along Forty Mile Road as the last piece of steel and roofing was placed on the facility.
Feb. 16: ICE detainees who had been on a hunger strike for six days to protest conditions at the Yuba County Jail ended their strike.
Feb. 17: The Yuba-Sutter Winter Pow Wow, organized by the Marysville Joint Unified School District’s American Indian Education Program, was held at the Marysville Youth and Civic Center. In addition to celebrating Native American heritage, the annual event benefited two Camp Fire victims who lost their homes in the wildfire.
Feb. 18: The Adventist Health/Rideout Cancer Center announced it had purchased a new piece of early detection equipment that would nearly eliminate the error rate of biopsies when testing for lung cancer.
Feb. 20: Local Assemblyman James Gallagher and state Sen. Jim Nielsen introduce AB 665, which was a piece legislation meant to repeal a previously established law that allows parole hearings for juveniles sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. The legislation was named Erik’s Law and was in honor of Erik Ingebretsen, who was brutally murdered by two of his best friends in Colusa in 1997.
Feb. 21: Marysville officials raised concerns about the amount of truck traffic coming through the city as part of the Camp Fire debris removal process. The city was never notified prior to the start of the program, and the increase in truck traffic was causing already congested city streets to become clogged.
Feb. 22: After two and half days of deliberation, a Yuba County jury could not agree on a verdict in the marijuana conspiracy case against Rastafarian church leader Heidi Lepp.
The Yuba County District Attorney’s Office considered whether or not to retry the case.
Feb. 23: In his State of the State address, Gov. Gavin Newsom called out the city of Wheatland, among others, for its lack of new housing and not having plans to meet its population’s housing needs. City officials were caught off-guard by the comments and said they had been working with the state for years on meeting the goal but didn’t have the developed land necessary for new infrastructure.
Feb. 27: Heavy rains caused localized flooding to roadways, ditches and rivers around the Yuba-Sutter area. Over a 24-hour period, the area had received up to 3 inches of rain.
Feb. 28: Marysville Joint Unified School District Superintendent Gay Starkey announced she would be retiring at the end of the school year. She was the district’s longest-serving superintendent with 14 years under her belt.