Editor’s Note: This is the fourth in a six-part series looking back at the stories reported in 2019 in the Yuba-Sutter area by Appeal-Democrat reporters. (Dates are when the news stories were published.)
July 1: The Women’s Multicultural Dance Fashion Show – sponsored by the Sutter County Library Literacy program – was conducted. For the past 15 years, it has been a day dedicated to celebrating women and girls through self-expression and dance.
July 2: The Yuba County District Attorney’s Office released an officer-involved shooting report that determined seven officers used reasonable force when shooting and killing an Oregon House man in December. The man had been shooting at them and threatening neighbors.
A 12-year-old girl was killed in a collision that involved five vehicles and was allegedly caused by a driver who was texting and not paying attention to traffic conditions.
July 3: Eight-year-old Joshua Gibson and 6-year-old Zachary Parks were sworn in as deputies-for-a-day with a ceremony by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office. They were awarded badges, certificates, police hats, and a tour of the sheriff’s office to honor their service to the community.
July 4: Marysville Fire Chief Ron Karlen said the summer’s dry conditions and transients occupying vacant or abandoned buildings were causes of four fires sparking in the city in a week’s time.
July 5: Sutter County officials approved a recommended budget of about $374.8 million for the 2019/20 fiscal year, which reflected a status quo spending plan and a 4 percent increase in operating funds from 2018.
July 6: Yuba City police issued between 15 and 20 citations, totalling $1,000 each, for use of illegal fireworks, down from 38 the previous year.
July 7: Two suspects, reportedly armed with handguns, remained at large after an armed robbery at an Arbuckle bank on July 5. The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money before leading a Colusa County sheriff’s deputy on a pursuit into Yolo County. There, one suspect fled on foot and the other suspect continued driving south.
July 9: By collecting mosquito samples in Olivehurst near McGowan Parkway and Dan Avenue, the Sutter-Yuba Mosquito and Vector Control District detected the first evidence of West Nile virus in Yuba County in 2019.
July 10: Eleven founders and leaders of A3 Education, a charter school that was registered within the Meridian School District, were facing a criminal indictment that was filed in late May in San Diego County that alleged they defrauded the state and taxpayers of over $50 million in an elaborate charter school scam.
July 11: Three men wanted for allegedly helping four others beat a man who witnessed a sword fight during the Sikh festival last fall turned themselves in to police.
July 12: The city of Marysville was trying to work on a solution to the Ellis Lake situation, with a proposed multi-point master plan designed to revitalize and revamp the lake and area. The plan, in partnership with Yuba Water Agency, was intended to improve the water quality, develop more access points in and out of the lake property and upgrade and clean up the area.
July 13: The Sutter County Grand Jury echoed the concerns of Fire Chief John Shalowitz in its annual report, calling the service area of the Sutter County Fire Department “dangerously understaffed and alarmingly underfunded.”
July 14: After a year of contention over California’s lethal force law, Assembly Bill 392 passed in the Senate and moved on to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk.
July 15: The impacts of the Camp Fire will likely be felt for years to come, not just by residents of Paradise or Magalia but of surrounding communities as well, it was reported. Some of the biggest local impacts of the fire have been debris removal and the toll it’s taking on Yuba-Sutter area roads, the housing market and the job market.
July 16: More than 100 people rallied in front of Yuba County Superior Court July to protest conditions of immigrants held in detention centers.
Construction preparation began on the $37.3 million local-, state- and federally-funded Highway 99 Caltrans streetscape safety and rehabilitation project that was scheduled to run about a 1-1/2 mile stretch through Live Oak.
July 18: Marysville City Council members approved a permit for Certified Ag Labs, LLC, which allows the new cannabis testing lab to be operational as soon as it’s ready.
After Yuba City announced it would be closing Gauche Aquatic Park for five months out of the year due to budget constraints, a number of area residents raised concerns over what the decision will mean for them and their children.
July 19: Caltrans hosted an official groundbreaking event July 18, kicking off work to improve the corridor of Highway 70 from the Butte/Yuba county line to Laurellen Road on the north end of Marysville safer.
July 20: While construction was still a ways out, a new city called Sutter Pointe will encompass approximately 7,528 acres of land in south Sutter County, and will have everything from new homes, parks and schools to employment centers and retail shopping villages.
July 21: Area residents came out in droves to attend the 20th annual Marysville Peach Festival. As always, festival-goers had their choices of peach ice cream, peach tea, chocolate-covered peaches, cobblers and pies.
July 22: Farmers around the Yuba-Sutter area were feeling the effects of the trade wars happening with several countries around the world that, in the past, have been big importers of U.S. agricultural goods.
July 24: Longtime Wheatland resident David Creps donated $1 million specifically to help with operational costs for a yet-to-be-built community pool.
Karl Sanders saw a juvenile breaking into his neighbor’s car and confronted him. He was knocked to the ground and badly beaten, sustaining a traumatic brain injury, a broken nose, a laceration to his left ear, two left rib fractures, a collapsed lung, and a lacerated spleen. The juvenile was arrested and booked into Juvenile Hall on suspicion of petty theft, battery with great bodily injury, robbery and vandalism.
Juy 25: Two county supervisors, Jim Whiteaker and Mike Ziegenmeyer, were appointed to an ad-hoc committee to brainstorm short- and long-term solutions to the Sutter County Fire Department’s financial woes. The decision comes after the Sutter County Grand Jury last month released its annual report, calling the service area “dangerously understaffed and alarmingly underfunded.”
July 26: Businesses from both sides of the river said it’s a constant effort to clean up and police their properties to keep daily transient activity at bay.
July 27: Yuba City Council members selected Michael Rock from out of 70 applicants from around the country to fill the vacant city manager position. With more than 11 years of experience helping run cities throughout the state, Rock said he was ready for a new challenge and was looking forward to taking over the top administrator position.
July 28: Area officials and community members celebrated at the county line of the Fifth Street bridge on July 27. Two way traffic on what will be a four-lane bridge was opened.
July 29: Smartsville Fire Capt. Jon Berge, along with former assistant chief and board member Chris Moniz, two firefighters and an explorer, resigned from the Smartsville Fire Protection District citing lack of communication, unclear chain of command, disrespect and lack of professionalism from the fire chief, and issues with apparatus and staffing. Smartsville Fire Chief Marc Zamora called those who resigned “disgruntled ex-volunteers,” and disputed the many complaints.
July 30: Two new headstones were recently set up at the Historic Marysville City Cemetery. One commemorates the plot of a large family that never had a headstone; another memorializes a couple that died before they could become married.
July 31: Yuba County sheriff’s deputies seized more than 1,500 illegally cultivated cannabis plants, which could cost as much as $4 million in fines, during a two-day illegal grow bust in the foothills.
*
Aug. 1: The village of Robbins has had a problem with its water treatment system for over a decade and the county has been working with state and federal agencies to bring it into compliance since the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued a notice that the county was in violation of federal Safe Drinking Water Act regulations in October 2018.
Aug. 2: A high-speed police chase Aug. 1 ended when the suspect’s car collided head-on with a semi, killing two Yuba City residents. Jared A. Russell, who was believed to be driving a stolen vehicle, led officers with the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office and the Colusa Police Department from Colusa into Sutter County before crashing into a big rig while trying to pass on the Sutter Bypass.
Aug. 3: The U.S. Air Force, along with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, collaborated on a project at Beale Air Force Base to benefit endangered fish passage by removing a dam on base. The plan was to remove the structure at Beale Lake by next year, which in turn could help fall-run Chinook salmon and endangered steelhead migrate further up Dry Creek to spawning and rearing habitat.
Aug. 4: Day three of the Yuba-Sutter Fair was a warm one, with temperatures reaching nearly triple digits during the hottest part of the day. That didn’t deter people headed out to have some fun at the midway or partake in one of the many events.
Aug. 5: Salvador Garcia Jr., the man suspected of murdering Colusa County resident Karen Garcia in 2018, was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service after being located in Guadalajara, Mexico. He was turned over to the Colusa County Task Force on Aug. 4 and was booked into Colusa County Jail.
Aug. 6: Reports of an active shooter at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds ended up being unfounded but there was no time to analyze the allegations of gunshots and panic ensued. Hundreds of people reportedly ran toward the gates, some getting knocked down while parents desperately yelled for their children.
A fiery, head-on collision on Highway 99 left one person dead and another with major injuries. Both cars were engulfed in flames.
Aug. 8: Twenty prefabricated tiny homes were scheduled to arrive at Better Way, Sutter County’s planned homeless emergency shelter site on Live Oak Boulevard, as officials planned the facility’s opening in September. The facility was said to have the ability to house up to 40 homeless individuals, once fully operational.
The Linda County Water District proposed doubling its water rates for more than 4,575 residential and commercial accounts that serve about 18,000 people. If adopted, the increase was said to go into effect Nov. 1.
Aug. 9: Sutter County and Yuba City officials made plans to establish an ad-hoc committee in charge of coming up with a number of solutions to addressing the issues of homelessness within the community.
Aug. 10: Christy Madl was sentenced to one year in jail with credit for 112 days served and three years of formal probation for helping her son flee Yuba City after allegedly murdering two people.
Members of Adventist Health/Rideout’s stroke program celebrated after being recognized by the American Heart Association for meeting quality measures in treating stroke patients.
Aug. 11: A local group working for more than 20 years to preserve the centerpiece of Smartsville, an old Catholic church, got estimates for further restoration and started fundraising to secure the money to make the neccessary improvements.
Aug. 12: Since the beginning of 2019, members of Adventist Health and Rideout’s Street Nursing program set up shop in area resource centers twice a week to treat individuals experiencing homelessness. The handful of team members had treated close to 400 individuals for about 650 visits and hoped to increase services once they received the necessary funding to purchase a mobile van.
Aug. 15: After about 39 years in law enforcement and serving eight years as chief of the Wheatland Police Department, Allyn Wightman announced his plans to retire in January.
Aug. 16: The Yuba County Airport completed a multi-million dollar apron project earlier in the year that replaced 26,100 square yards of concrete – equivalent to 5.39 acres. Total project cost for the apron was $4.5 million and was made possible through funding from Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grants as well as loans and a grant from the Yuba Water Agency.
Aug. 17: Local residents Charlie Mathews, a Yuba Water Agency director, and Dale Whitmore, a former Marysville councilman, went before City Council members and proposed a plan to divert water from the Yuba River into Ellis Lake.
Aug. 18: More than 70 booths lined Gauche Park for the ninth annual Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way Community Resource Fair, all offering education information about services available within the community.
Aug. 19: The Judicial Council of California approved $68 million on Aug. 9 to fund pilot projects in 16 trial courts aimed at releasing more arrestees from jail while they await trial and Yuba County was set to receive $844,000 for a local program.
Aug. 20: Otoniel Carranza, a Marysville man accused of killing his mother, was arraigned Aug. 19 in Yuba County Superior Court and pleaded not guilty to felony first-degree murder. Carranza turned himself in to the Marysville Police on Aug. 16, stating at the time that he’d stabbed his mother in their apartment.
Aug. 22: The Yuba-Sutter Stand Down opened in Beckwourth Riverfront Park in Marysville. The three-day veterans’ resource fair connects those who served in the military to services like dental care, pension information, help with housing and more.
Demolition of the old Fifth Street Bridge started on July 29 after vehicle and pedestrian traffic switched onto the new Fifth Street Bridge. The $73 million replacement project began in early 2018.
Aug. 23: The ninth annual Dance With Our Stars sold out the Colusa Casino Resort with 500 attendees watching and judging dancers strut their stuff with the goal of raising funds for a variety of Adventist Health and Rideout Hospital programs, departments and clinics.
Aug. 24: The former Longbranch Saloon in Linda was reduced to rubble within hours in the early morning hours when a fire quickly spread throughout the vacant building. By the time firefighters arrived, the fire was seen coming out of most doors and windows, according to Linda Fire Chief Richard Webb.
Aug. 25: Work to reconstruct Casa de Esperanza’s quarters in Yuba City had been ongoing since the beginning of July. In April 2016, a fire damaged portions of the facility’s first and second floor, as well as portions of its roof.
Aug. 27: The veteran program at Yuba County One Stop was nationally recognized with the Mark Sanders Exceptional Services to Veterans Award from the National Association of State Workforce Agencies. This was the second time the Yuba County One Stop won the award, the first in 1997, making it the only program in the country to win the award twice.
Sutter County Board of Supervisors appointed Steven Smith as the county administrative officer. Prior to the appointment, Smith served as the interim county administrator after former CAO Scott Mitnik resigned.
Aug. 28: Law enforcement shut down an illegal indoor cannabis grow in Oregon House Aug. 27 where a total of 901 cannabis plants were eradicated during a search.
Aug. 29: Yuba City native Margery Magill, 27, was walking a dog in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 27 when she was attacked and stabbed multiple times. She was rushed to the hospital were she was pronounced dead. Surveillance video helped police identify Magill’s attacker as Eliyas Agregahegne, who was arrested and charged with first degree murder while armed. Police said there is no evidence to suspect that Magill knew her attacker and the incident appeared to be a random attack.
Aug. 31: Several highly-anticipated businesses were in the final stages before opening their doors in Yuba City, including: Olive Garden, Dutch Bros, Round Table Pizza , Huckleberry’s and Pieology. Vincent Chima, planning manager for Yuba City, said the city was excited about welcoming the new businesses as they would add more options for residents as well as generate more jobs and tax revenue.