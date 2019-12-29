Editor’s Note: This is the second in a six-part series looking back at the stories reported in 2019 in the Yuba-Sutter area by Appeal-Democrat reporters. (Dates are when the news stories were published.)
March 1: A state audit of local governments that contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, including Yuba County Jail, found that contractors failed to ensure ICE fully paid their cost for housing detainees. According to the report, annual costs began to exceed ICE payments in fiscal year 2017-2018. Yuba County renegotiated the per-diem rate with ICE in January 2018, to reflect cost increases.
March 3: Arbuckle honored a local fallen police officer with a horse ride through her hometown – 112 horses were rode as part of the Cowboy Honor Ride in remembrance of Natalie Corona, an officer with the Davis Police Department who was killed in the line of duty Jan. 10.
March 5: The notorious Sutter County serial murderer Juan Corona died of natural causes in prison at age 85. Corona was convicted in 1973 for killing 25 migrant farm workers, whose bodies were discovered in shallow graves in Sutter County.
March 7: Parole was denied a man sentenced to 127 years to life imprisonment. Glen Minser, 63, was convicted of attempted murder, false imprisonment, assault with a firearm, sexual battery of an ex-wife and other charges. A Yuba County district attorney described the case as one of the most “disturbing” she has ever worked with.
March 8: The Yuba City Downtown Business Association hosted an event welcoming Camp Fire survivors to the community, “Celebrating Paradise–Welcome to our Community.” The event, hosted at the Teegarden House, included live music, food trucks and a cornhole tournament.
March 9: The 139th Bok Kai parade kicked-off, as well as other events throughout the day. Walking tours of the Old Chinese School Museum, Bok Kai Temple and Chinese American Museum of Northern California were offered.
March 11: Trucks carrying debris from the Camp Fire were being ticketed for not staying on track while passing through Marysville. The trucks are removing debris from the town of Paradise and surrounding areas affected by the Camp Fire.
March 13: The Yuba County Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance prohibiting the cultivation of industrial hemp. The ordinance would give county officials time to analyze the regulations around growing hemp and propose land use restrictions.
March 14: Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital was chosen to participate in a training program to treat opioid use disorders. The California Bridge program uses medication-assisted treatment in the emergency room to treat opioid withdrawal symptoms, then connects patients with a treatment clinic for continued care.
March 15: The Shady Creek Outdoor School was temporarily closed after more than 50 students became ill while attending the outdoor school and science camp.
March 16: The Twin Cities Rescue Mission, which serves the local homeless population in Marysville lost its status as a nonprofit after failing to submit required tax filings. The loss of federal tax exemption status occurred May 2018 but IRS didn’t post notice to its website until Feb. 12.
March 20: A recent study reported that the Yuba-Sutter area ranks in the bottom half of the state in terms of residents’ health. The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s annual County Health Rankings Report ranked Sutter County 32nd, in health outcomes and Yuba County ranked 53rd, out of the state’s 58 counties. The report focused on the impact of severe housing costs on a person’s health, citing multiple studies linking housing and health.
March 21: The Yuba County Planning Department approved designs for a proposed commercial development in Plumas Lake. The development would cover 120,000 square feet, with eight businesses at the corner of Plumas Lake and River Oaks boulevards.
March 22: Two Marysville teens wanted for murder in Idaho were arrested in Olivehurst. The teens, 18-year-old Dusting Alfaro and an unidentified 17-year-old boy, were wanted for the murder of 87-year-old Arylyne Koehler in Pocatello, Idaho.
March 23: Local Army veteran Ricardo Delano Whitehead was recognized by the city of Live Oak for intervening to help a woman who was being attacked in February. Whitehead, 69, saw a man tackle a woman before repeatedly punching her in the doorway of a Live Oak business.
March 25: Construction continued around Yuba City as commercial projects including a development which would feature Bank of Feather River, Panda Express, Pieology, Habit Burger, and a Sprint Store along Highway 99 off of Bridge Street. Other businesses approved for construction included a Round Table Clubhouse, and an Olive Garden.
March 27: Beale Air Force Base was found to add over $627 million to the area’s total economy according to a fiscal report. Every two years the base releases an economic impact statement, and the 2017 report showed military pay was $282,251,443 and total civilian pay was $67,991,749.
March 31: Local residents learned life-saving skills at “Save a Life Saturday” at Yuba City High School. Area organizations collaborated to help run six hands-on stations which taught participants about CPR, choking prevention, tourniquet techniques and more. The event was organized by Miss Yuba-Sutter Ainsley Mowers.
April 1: Marysville High School opened a laundry facility for homeless students to wash their clothes. An empty dark room photo lab was converted to house a washer and dryer. The Marysville Joint Unified School District homeless education program served 286 identified homeless students in the 2018-19 school year.
April 3: Hundreds of eighth-grade girls attended the annual STEM conference at Yuba College – 821 students from 22 area schools heard from professional women, who shared their successes and challenges.
April 5: A garage explosion in Browns Valley led to the seizure of 10 pounds of finished hash (honey) oil and 100 pounds of processed marijuana. NET-5, the local drug and gang task force, agents responded to reports of an explosion, and found a burned down garage. Two Browns Valley residents were arrested on suspicion of manufacturing butane honey oil.
April 6: The Sutter-Yuba Homeless Consortium released the most recent count of the local homeless population, identifying 706 individuals experiencing homeless in Yuba-Sutter. The figure counted 54 fewer homeless people than the last count two years ago.
April 7: Residents gathered to honor the life of Daniel Laird, a Yuba City resident and Tahoe National Forest Service and helitack captain who died while conducting a controlled burn near Houston. A procession of over 100 emergency response vehicles and personnel traveled from the Yuba-Sutter College Campus to the Sutter Cemetery.
April 9: More than 100 Live Oak Unified School District students will be celebrated for successfully completing the English language development program. The program has four criteria which students must meet – including state testing, language benchmarks, grammar and sentence structure.
April 11: DNA analysis helped the Yuba City Police Department arrest Armando Aryas Cuadras in connection to the 2013 murder of 94-year-old Leola Shreves, Yuba City. According to a Yuba City Police Department press release, this was believed to be the first time a new DNA process was used.
April 12: A one-cent sales tax in Yuba County, Measure K, was being challenged in court. A civil lawsuit requested that a Yuba County judge invalidate the tax, arguing that the measure was a special tax and should have needed a two-thirds vote to pass.
April 13: A Yuba County ad hoc committee submitted their report recommending the county move forward with drafting a commercial cannabis ordinance. After more than a year of research, the committee found that licensing commercial cannabis would be appropriate and beneficial for Yuba County.
April 15: State Assemblyman James Gallagher proposed Assembly Bill 449, which would allow funds from the sale of land to go towards building a third bridge in the Yuba-Sutter area. The bill proposed that proceeds of the sale of right-of-way land owned by the state come back to the area to help local officials build a bridge of their own.
April 16: The Marysville campus of the Yuba Community College added solar panels onto the west parking lot to produce an estimated 1.5 million kilowatt hours of energy annually.
April 17: A body found in the Feather River was confirmed through DNA to match the man accused of murdering a Washington state woman. Jacob Gonzales’ body was found under the 10th Street Bridge last spring.
April 18: An immigration inmate in Yuba County Jail, Guillermo Bran, filed a federal lawsuit alleging he was denied medical care. Bran had been in custody in the Yuba County Jail since April 2018.
April 20: Members of five local churches walked through Yuba City with a cross on Friday to commemorate the Christian holiday Good Friday. About 60 people gathered Friday morning to carry a cross, starting at the town center and walking up Plumas Street.
April 23: A woman being held in Sutter County Jail was found dead in her cell of apparent suicide. Linda M. Miller had been charged with vehicular manslaughter in February for a Highway 70 accident, which left two dead.
April 24: Yuba City will receive a new park along Harter Parkway and a new bike path in the next two years. The bike path will close the loop of the Sutter Bike Path which ends at Hooper Road and will extend the path to Harter Parkway to the east. The five-acre park is set to break ground in 2020, and the bike path is set to begin construction in 2021.
April 26: An Olivehurst woman accused of murdering her one-year-old son pleaded guilty in Yuba County Court. Eleana M. Carbajal reportedly told investigators that she left her child in the bathtub alone for five minutes and returned to find him unresponsive. The child’s autopsy showed he died after being left in the water for 30 minutes to an hour.
April 28: Cyclists rode to raise funds for the Yuba-Sutter Type 1 Diabetes Support Center at the annual Bike around the Buttes. The 34th annual event offered courses ranging from 20- to 100-mile routes. Nearly 900 cyclists participated.
April 30: Yuba City Fire Chief Pete Daley was placed on leave. The interim city manager said Daley was still employed, but did not provide information for what prompted his placement on leave.