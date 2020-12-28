Editor’s Note: This is the first in a six-part series looking back at the stories reported in 2020 by Appeal reporters. (Dates are when the news stories were published.)
Jan. 3: The California Department of Water Resources said the water year looked promising after conducting its first manual snow survey of the year in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Precipitation was below average for January, but cold weather storms in November and December set the state up for a good start to the year.
Jan. 4: Staff members from the state Senate Republican caucus toured several different homeless programs in the Yuba-Sutter area to see how state grant funding like the Homeless Emergency Aid Program was being used to benefit the local homeless population. Sites visited during the tour included Better Way, 14Forward, the Life Building Center, and the Salvation Army Depot.
Sutter County officials began placing large cement blocks along Second Street in Yuba City to prevent homeless individuals from parking recreational vehicles, setting up tents or erecting makeshift structures, while also educating those living along the stretch about their options and available services in the area. Second Street was one of two areas within the county that was experiencing the highest population density of unauthorized camping by homeless individuals.
Jan. 5: Experts said the Yuba-Sutter area job market was in a good position to build on its successes and a growing economy after 2019 saw the lowest unemployment rate and highest job numbers since 1990.
Jan. 6: The Marysville Joint Unified School District and Marysville Unified Teachers Association reached a tentative agreement in negotiations after mediation. The tentative agreement included a 2 percent on-schedule plus a 2 percent off-schedule salary increase for the 2018-19 school year, along with a 2 percent on-schedule salary increase for the 2019-20 school year.
Jan. 7: Yuba County had collected just over $3 million from its Measure K sales tax, which was approved by voters in the 2018 election. The money was being held in trust until the legality of the measure’s passage was decided in court.
The Salvation Army took over day-to-day operations at 14Forward after contracting with the county to provide 24/7 support at the emergency homeless shelter in Marysville.
Jan. 8: Saleem Sandhu, 13, of Yuba City, advanced through an early round of the Kids Baking Championship on the Food Network. The eighth-grade Andros Karperos student was competing for $25,000 and a feature in Food Network Magazine.
Two people were robbed at gunpoint by an unidentified man who attempted to steal one of the victim’s cars but was unable to do so because the suspect did not know how to operate the vehicle’s manual transmission. The suspect brandished a firearm and took money from both victims but fled on foot.
Jan. 9: New owners of the Teegarden House on Plumas Street announced they would soon be reopening the historic facility to rent for special occasions.
Jan. 10: Crews were preparing to pour the final portion of the deck on the new Fifth Street Bridge replacement project. The semi-constructed bridge was already carrying traffic in one lane in each direction as crews worked to complete the rest. The project was expected to be completed in late summer.
Jan. 11: Community organizers were working to rename a street in Marysville to honor civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. A march being planned would also include a general petition and rally to help support the name change efforts, which required support from at least 60 percent of the businesses and residents who lived in the area.
Jan. 13: In an effort to help juvenile justice system-involved youths, the Yuba County Office of Education announced it would be offering new services to help them transition after release and offer them positive role models, with the help of an $891,864 grant from the Board of State and Community Corrections. The Hall 2 Home and Tri-County Mentoring programs were to be provided to those who entered the Tri-County Juvenile Rehabilitation Facility in Marysville.
Jan. 14: Jesus Perez, 39, of Gridley was sentenced to 80 years to life in prison after he was found guilty of murdering Paramjit Singh Randhawa, 61, of Yuba City. Randhawa was found in an almond orchard in May 2019 with gunshot wounds to the head.
Marysville firefighters and police officers successfully negotiated a new contract with city officials that would see both public safety departments receive a 20 percent salary increase for the fiscal year.
Jan. 15: Erik’s Law, which would have prohibited youthful offender parole hearings for a person sentenced to life without parole before they were 18 years old if they were judged to be irreparably corrupt or incapable of rehabilitation, failed to pass a vote during an Assembly Public Safety Committee hearing. The bill was named in honor of Colusa teen Erik Ingebretsen, who was murdered in 1997 by two other teenagers.
Jan. 17: The Adventist Health and Rideout cardiac cath lab received accreditation from the American College of Cardiology, the only lab in California to receive the recognition.
Jan. 18: Multiple witnesses testified during a preliminary hearing for Salvador Garcia-Vaca regarding the last days of Karen Garcia’s life, who was murdered in January 2018. Garcia-Vaca was accused of murdering Garcia after the pair ended their relationship before leaving her body in a parking lot and fleeing the country.
Jan. 19: Dozens of community members gathered in Yuba City to march across the Tenth Street Bridge and through the streets of Marysville to Bethel AME Church to celebrate the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The 21st annual event was organized by the Emmanuel Family Worship Center of Yuba City.
Jan. 21: A Sutter County beekeeper reported a total of 92 beehives – valued at $44,000 – were stolen near South Washington Boulevard. The beehives accounted for about a quarter of his businesses, Pottsy’s Pollination and Honey Farm.
Jan. 22: Yuba and Sutter counties teamed up to hire a new bi-county health officer, Dr. Ngoc-Phuong Luu. The bi-county effort was expected to save money and result in a more comprehensive approach to public health issues that confronted the area.
Marysville officials announced that Measure C, a one-cent sales tax approved by residents, had generated $2.6 million in its first fiscal year. The funding reportedly helped stabilize the city’s finances.
Jan. 23: Colusa County officials unanimously passed an ordinance legalizing industrial hemp cultivation for up to 20 growers and 3,000 acres. The ordinance also established an application process and fee framework.
Jan. 26: Local groups organized a fundraiser to help a fellow resident and local volunteer, Jim Leonard, cover costly medications that he was in need of. Organizers estimated that they gathered around $15,000 in donations during the fundraiser.
Jan. 27: An estimated 700 people attended the Yuba-Sutter Bridal Show at the local fairgrounds, which included 58 exhibitors.
Jan. 29: Former movie and television star, Shaun Weiss, was arrested for burglary and being under the influence of a controlled substance in Marysville. One of Weiss’ most notable roles was in the 1992 film “The Mighty Ducks.”
Feb. 2: More than 100 residents, business owners, service group members and city officials gathered on D Street in Marysville to participate in a video submission for HGTV’s “Home Town Takeover” series. Local production company Conejo Bros. Media put together the video submission, which was about one-minute long and followed the same basic format as the Visit California commercials by highlighting several locations around town.
Feb. 3: The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office reported that some of the most common crimes that occurred within the jurisdiction in 2019 included domestic violence, vandalism, theft, fraud and burglary. Property crime dropped by 6.1 percent compared to the year before, and violent crime also dropped 8 percent. All crimes listed in each category were down from 2018.
Feb. 4: The 55th annual Colusa Farm Show kicked off, bringing more than 380 vendors to the Colusa County Fairgrounds to showcase the latest and greatest in the agriculture industry. More than 20,000 people were expected to attend the three-day event.
Feb. 6: A Sutter County jury listened to testimony during the human trafficking and pimping case of Archie Thompson, stemming from an operation in 2016 involving multiple victims. Thompson was charged with 17 felonies including kidnapping, human trafficking for sex, procuring another for prostitution, pimping, and threatening to commit a crime.
Feb. 8: Adventist Health and Rideout announced it would be consolidating its environmental services team with a national organization it had contracted with in the past as a way to align both management and staff under one employer. The change was expected to impact about 100 employees in the area, though all of them had received offers of employment from the new company, Sodexo.
Marysville and Yuba County officials agreed to pay $330,000 to homeless individuals impacted by encampment clean ups in 2016 and 2017 as part of a tentative settlement of a federal class-action lawsuit filed by a local homeless union.
Feb. 9: Three Yuba City pharmacies had been robbed in the past month, with losses totaling approximately $48,000. Local law enforcement couldn’t confirm the local robberies were related, though they were collaborating with other law enforcement agencies to investigate.
Feb. 11: A recently published draft of the Sutter County Community Health Assessment showed that coronary heart disease and cerebrovascular disease were the two leading causes of death in Sutter County. Other leading causes included cancers, chronic lower respiratory disease and accidents.
Feb. 12: An apartment complex fire destroyed nine units and displaced 80 people in Yuba City. The local chapter of the American Red Cross established an emergency shelter at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds to provide those displaced with a place to stay.
Yuba County officials took steps to extend a moratorium on industrial hemp cultivation within the county as the state worked on guidelines with the federal government on how to regulate the agricultural commodity.
Feb. 13: Yuba City firefighters delivered school supplies to families and children impacted by an apartment complex fire earlier in the week that displaced 80 people. Firefighters bought backpacks, pencils, pens, paper and other school supplies and drove them to the individuals impacted.
Feb. 15: A Sutter County jury found Archie Thompson guilty of a variety of charges as part of a pimping and human trafficking trial, including kidnapping with the intent to commit extortion, human trafficking, pimping four people and pandering three people. He faced a sentence of life in prison.
Winship-Robbins Elementary School District reported that Robbins Elementary School students had shown an average of 16 percent improvement on their math achievement scores, following a conscious effort by teachers and administrators to improve the scores.
Feb. 16: The 15th annual Yuba-Sutter Winter Pow Wow was at the Allyn Scott Youth and Community Center in Marysville. The event saw people from all around the state attend to dance, drum and sing as part of the ceremony.
Feb. 19: Longtime Yuba Water Agency General Manager Curt Aikens announced he would be stepping away from the position later in the year after nearly 20 years at the helm. Replacing him would be Willie Whittlesey, who took over the position in July.
After four years of renovations and artifact restorations, the Bok Kai Temple Museum was ready to open to the public. The grand opening was planned for later in the week and the museum featured objects that were used in the temple throughout its history in Marysville.
Feb. 20: U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation Bill Northey met with farmers from around the region during a visit to Marysville. The federal official made stops in Oregon, California and Nevada to meet with farmers that work with the programs he oversees, which include crop insurance services, conservation programs and technical assistance, and commodity, lending and disaster programs.
Feb. 21: Sutter County Victim Services opened a new Child Advocacy Center in Yuba City to improve the way young victims of crimes are interviewed. A $145,000 Child Advocacy Grant from the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services assisted in the center’s opening and is one of three continuous grants victim services receive to be fully funded.
A paraglider was rescued earlier in the week after he became entangled in power lines, cutting power to much of the Olivehurst area for an extended period of time. The pilot was attempting to land the paraglider in the area of Skyharbor Drive and Arboga Road in Olivehurst when he came into contact with a 12,000-volt distribution line. About 6,600 PG&E customers were impacted by the incident.
Feb. 22: California Highway Patrol Officer David Gordon, who was run over by a suspected drunken driver in late 2019, returned home after being at UC Davis Medical Center – much of the time in the intensive care unit – for injuries sustained in the incident. Back the Badge Yuba-Sutter organized a hero’s welcome to greet him upon his return.
Sutter County officials announced they had recently begun enforcing an ordinance prohibiting camping and storage of personal property on private and public property and certain areas in unincorporated parts of the county or city. The sheriff’s office had issued 72-hour abatement notices to up to 10 people within the first week of implementation.
Feb. 23: A Wheatland resident found a World War II grenade while digging in his backyard. The resident grabbed the grenade and took it to the police department, which resulted in the department going on lockdown while the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from Beale Air Force Base could collect the grenade, which was found to still have a fuse inside.
Feb. 24: The 140th Bok Kai festival ended with its annual Bomb Day ceremony. As part of the event, organizers fire off explosives that send rings into the air for men to attempt to catch for good luck.
Feb. 25: Following the first full month of recreational cannabis sales in Marysville, city officials reported that revenues brought in from the cannabis sales tax more than doubled. They anticipated the sales tax from Measure F would bring in just over $200,000 for the fiscal year.
Feb. 26: Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu reported that the local threat from the coronavirus remained low in the Yuba-Sutter area as world health officials discussed whether or not there was a pandemic. Local residents most at risk at the time were those that had visited mainland China or interacted closely with someone who had recently. The previous week, Sacramento County Public Health reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19.
Feb. 28: The Yuba-Sutter area had not received any measurable rainfall since Jan. 28, making it one of the dryer months on record for the area. Snowpack measurements conducted by the Department of Water Resources revealed a below-average water year.
Marysville officials considered the feasibility of building a new hotel on an approximately 5-acre property that the city owned along B Street, which had been vacant for over a decade.
Feb. 29: A Sutter Union High School teacher who traveled to Italy chose to stay home for two weeks and self-quarantine after he may have come into contact with the coronavirus, though he was showing no signs of symptoms at the time. The teacher did not make any contact with students the day he arrived back at school before self-quarantining. There were no confirmed cases of the virus in the county at the time.